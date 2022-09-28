ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenup County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Greenup County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
WSAZ

Homeowner shares scary burglary experience

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Murder investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio

UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy. POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”
POMEROY, OH
wymt.com

Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Violent Crime#The Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q95fm.net

Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges

A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
HARRODSBURG, KY
wnewsj.com

Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
mountain-topmedia.com

Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy