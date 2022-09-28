Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
One Person Confirmed Dead After Shooting in Greenup County
According to the Kentucky State Police, Emergency crews this morning were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred off Route 827 near Jeffs Valley. It has been confirmed one person was killed in the shooting but no further details have been released at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
Ohio group arrested for kidnapping and assault after man found covered in blood
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and assault in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a man walking down State Route 140 that looked like he was beaten up. They say the man was covered in blood. The […]
Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
WSAZ
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
WOWK
Murder investigation underway in Pomeroy, Ohio
UPDATE: (Sept. 30, 2022, 9:40 p.m. – Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said the suspect is now in custody. He was captured in Pomeroy. POMEROY, OHIO (WOWK) – A murder investigation has prompted a search for a man that officers are describing as “possibly armed and dangerous.”
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
Man arrested for making terroristic threats, assaulting EMS in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats toward EMS workers. According to a criminal complaint, a Huntington Police officer contacted 911 dispatch to transport a man requesting to be transported to the VA hospital for health problems. The officer pat searched the man for weapons while waiting for EMS […]
WKYT 27
Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
2 Oak Hill police officers had to be given Narcan after suspect threw substance at them
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre investigators received hundreds of tips, including one with ties to Prince
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner IV's murder trial was suspended for the day Thursday due to a juror being ill. Before they adjourned Wednesday, jurors heard from special agent Ryan Scheiderer with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He's the lead investigator on the Pike County murders. "This was...
q95fm.net
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
A man from Harrodsburg, who was arrested back in May, in Johnson County, is now facing federal charges. 50-year-old Aristotle White was pulled over for going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, a police dog is said to have alerted on the car, which led to the discovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.
mountain-topmedia.com
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man who was pulled over for speeding and then arrested when police found meth, heroin, fentanyl and pills in his car, now faces federal charges. Aristotle White, 50, was pulled over in Johnson County back in May for going 67 in a 55 mph...
wnewsj.com
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
Pike County murder trial: Family tearfully recounts the day of the homicides
The trial for a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 resumed Friday, after proceedings were canceled the day before for a reported illness.
mountain-topmedia.com
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
Comments / 1