An update on the bank robbery case. Laurel County Sheriff John Root says a man has been taken into custody charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic. Shortly thereafter, Fox is accused of ditching the clothes he was wearing and the Civic for a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith found the truck behind a house on Moore Hill Road near Corbin. He was then arrested without incident and charged with 1st degree robbery. Fox was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

CORBIN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO