A mother has been charged in connection with her daughter's fentanyl-related death. Mystique Sade Wadena has been charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance.On May 2, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call that came from a hotel room in Firestone. When paramedics and police arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl who was unresponsive. The child was rushed to Longs Peak Hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Aurora. She was pronounced dead five days later on May 7. An autopsy concluded that the child died of complications related to acute fentanyl toxicity. During the investigation, police determined that Wadena had been using and dealing fentanyl from her hotel room. She had arranged to have her three minor children, who were not in her legal custody, brought to the room for a visit the night before the 911 call. During their visit, two of the children consumed some of their mother's fentanyl pills which killed the 12-year-old. Wadena was taken into custody on Wednesday.

FIRESTONE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO