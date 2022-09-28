Read full article on original website
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi talks about the road ahead
The party is just getting started for a Hot Springs man who captured the nation’s attention with his amazing audition on ‘The Voice’.
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi says he’s ‘Proud to represent Arkansas’
You could call Andrew Igbokidi the voice of Arkansas at the moment. The 22-year-old from Hot Springs is turning heads and turning every chair on "The Voice" singing competition on NBC.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Arkansas storm tracker shares story about Hurricane Ian
A storm tracker from Arkansas shares his experience of being in a category four hurricane.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
Kait 8
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
nwahomepage.com
Travel tips & tricks for fall
If you’re family is ready for an adventure but needs a few tips and tricks on some outdoor activities, Lifestyle and Travel Expert Julie Loffredi is here to help. For those car tires, click here. To explore Michigan, click here. Check out Bentonville, here.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
kuaf.com
Advocates For and Against Legal, Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansas voters will decide if recreational marijuana can be legal in November. Roby Brock, on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, seeks opinions of support and opposition.
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
talkbusiness.net
Home foreclosures rise in Arkansas, across U.S.
California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, recently released its August 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. It showed there were 177 Arkansas properties with foreclosure filings in August, one for every 7,713 housing units in the state. That’s up 40.5% from July and 70.1% from a year ago.
Kait 8
Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Another warm-up on the way?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity. However, it looks...
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
5newsonline.com
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida with continued sun for Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast September 28, 2022
High pressure is keeping the end of September and beginning of October dry in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Meanwhile a Category 4 storm (now weakening) hits Florida.
nwahomepage.com
Drought impacts NWA farmers
As of Thursday, all of Northwest Arkansas was classified as being in a moderate, severe or extreme drought. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
