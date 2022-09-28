ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Rogers, AR
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Miss Arkansas#Spsf Nwa#Elmwood Middle School
nwahomepage.com

Travel tips & tricks for fall

If you’re family is ready for an adventure but needs a few tips and tricks on some outdoor activities, Lifestyle and Travel Expert Julie Loffredi is here to help. For those car tires, click here. To explore Michigan, click here. Check out Bentonville, here.
MICHIGAN STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Home foreclosures rise in Arkansas, across U.S.

California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, recently released its August 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. It showed there were 177 Arkansas properties with foreclosure filings in August, one for every 7,713 housing units in the state. That’s up 40.5% from July and 70.1% from a year ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Another warm-up on the way?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity. However, it looks...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Drought impacts NWA farmers

As of Thursday, all of Northwest Arkansas was classified as being in a moderate, severe or extreme drought. That's according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
AGRICULTURE

