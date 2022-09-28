Read full article on original website
Related
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
The value of an internship is unmistakable. It teaches marketable skills, it builds professional networks, and it helps students test-drive careers. But the benefits are not available to all: Close to half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers.
The Lincoln Center: Five Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers Caring For and About Students
Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth. If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of five fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month in the Roanoke Valley in October
National Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as National Hispanic Heritage week and today is a big celebration. It began on September 15 and will end on October 15 and there are still many ways to observe this occasion and support the local Hispanic-Latino-Latinx community. If you missed any local events in September you can still participate during October.
