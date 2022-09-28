ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

abc57.com

Charges filed in murder of Christopher Yakim on S. Michigan Street

A man has been charged in the murder of Christopher Yakim on Wednesday, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Jerrod Sanders has been charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement. On Wednesday, South Bend Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Michigan Street and spoke with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Neighbors report shots firing on Thursday, in South Bend near the area of Rockne Drive, Madison Street and North Jacob Street. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 will leave updates once more information is released. If you know anything,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Fire destroys LaPorte County home

A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One person hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard near Home Depot around 7:30 a.m., according to officials on-scene. One person was injured in the crash and has been taken from the scene by Emergency Medical Services. Sections of Indian Ridge Road are currently blocked off...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
NBC Chicago

Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station

Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
LAKE STATION, IN
wkzo.com

Youngest of 3 siblings found not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo couple

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury has found a man not guilty of double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple. 19-year-old Tikario Taylor-McMillon was found not guilty on all counts related to the murders of 33-year-old Katoya McPherson and 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Junior. The jury returned the verdict after more than 24 hours of deliberation on Friday, September 30.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WTHR

Indiana State Police arrest woman with dozens of IDs, credit cards

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a woman for identity deception and drug charges. A trooper said when he stopped 47-year-old Angela Cook for having an expired and stolen plate Wednesday night, she at first gave him a false name and date of birth. The trooper said she then gave him an ID that belonged to another person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping

(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
LA PORTE, IN

