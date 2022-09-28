Read full article on original website
Cornell professor appears on Jeopardy
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Appearing on Jeopardy was a bit of journey for Cornell’s Sam Wang. He appeared on last night’s episode, but the assistant professor of statistics and data science began the application process way back in December. Knowing that it could take 18 months to...
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 1 & 2
(WETM) — With October just one day away, many fall festivities are opening up to start the seasonal celebrations. Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Twin Tiers. Chemung County Fall Fest The Chemung County Fair Grounds will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. […]
After a long wait, Rachael Sage visits Atomic Tom’s in Binghamton
Just before COVID hit, Rachael Sage was scheduled to perform at Atomic Tom’s on State Street in Binghamton. She is finally arriving with new songs that she wrote during the shutdown. She joins us to talk about how she used that time to pursue new projects, and tells the story of how, at the age of twelve, she started recording and mixing her own music.
Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library to hold annual Book Sale
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for the Friends of the Southeast Steuben County Library 2022 Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held at the East Corning Fire Hall at 11873 East Corning Road from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 8. It features an inventory of books that is replenished several times each day, with all proceeds benefiting programming for the library.
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior
SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
Taste of Chemung Returns to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A tasty event returned to Elmira, this evening. Ill Eagle Taphouse teamed up with the Cornell Cooperative Extension: Chemung County to host the Taste of Chemung. Michelle Podolec is the association’s Executive Director in Chemung County. Podolec said this event has been going on for nearly...
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Terrace 10 is housing IC employees and visitors for Fall 2022
Because of staffing shortages at Ithaca College and high housing prices in Ithaca, the college’s Terrace 10 residence hall is being used to house college employees and as a hotel on heavily populated weekends in Fall 2022. Jeff Golden, senior director of Auxiliary Services, said Terrace 10 was scheduled...
Best burger in Binghamton according to Tripadvisor
Burgers are a heavily debated topic in the Binghamton area with several top-notch burgers sold throughout the city. This list includes the top 10 burgers in the Binghamton area strictly according to Tripadvisor...so forward them your complaints.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sports Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Free hazardous waste collection in Chemung County on October 15
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County residents will be able to get rid of their hazardous waste at a free event next month. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County announced a hazardous waste collection event on October 15, free to Chemung County residents only. CCE said the event is not open to businesses. CCE […]
Winning ticket bought in Binghamton
One of two winning tickets for the Take 5 midday drawing on Saturday was purchased on the Eastside of Binghamton.
Community reacts to Binghamton CSD feasibility study
Binghamton City School District is continuing to hold public forums about its proposals to close a school following large public backlash against how the process was rolled out.
