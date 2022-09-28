Read full article on original website
Rosie O’Donnell Admits Ellen DeGeneres Hurt Her Baby Feelings and ‘Never Got Over It’
Rosie O'Donnell said she never appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and watched Ellen say they were not friends.
Did Monica Lewinsky Vote For Hillary Clinton After She Had An Affair With Her Husband Bill? Kathy Griffin Reveals The Truth!
Say what?! When Kathy Griffin appeared on the Tuesday, September 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she admitted she knows whether or not Monica Lewinsky — who had an affair with Bill Clinton in 1998 — voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2020 election. The comedian recalled when she attended a dinner party, and she sat next to "a bunch of really smart people and journalists," including Lewinsky, who was "lovely and really easygoing and fun and funny.""She did [vote for Clinton]," Griffin revealed. "She said, 'I couldn't let my own issues get in the way. I couldn't vote for...
Following Quinta Brunson controversy, Jimmy Kimmel finally learns the fate of his talk show
We now know the fate of Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as the comedian approaches the expiration of his contract. Last week, Kimmel caused ire with an Emmy sketch where he pretended to be passed out drunk when he was supposed to present an award. He then controversially stayed on the floor as the winner of that award, Quinta Brunson, was forced to give her speech over Kimmel, practically having to step over him.
Trevor Noah to Exit ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years as Host: ‘It’s Been One of My Greatest Joys’
All good things come to an end. Trevor Noah will be exiting The Daily Show after hosting the late-night program for seven years. “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement […]
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression
The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
Seth Meyers on Donald Trump: ‘What is wrong with you?’
Seth Meyers opened with the escalation of threats from Vladimir Putin after a series of setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine. Putin vowed that Russia will use “all means” at its disposal to continue the occupation of Ukraine, adding: “I am not bluffing.”. “OK, the problem with...
Rosie O'Donnell says she was hurt when Ellen Degeneres said she 'didn't really know' her after appearing on her talk show: 'I never really got over it'
Ellen DeGeneres said she didn't really know Rosie O'Donnell after appearing on her show. "It hurt my feelings, like a baby, and I never really got over it," O'Donnell said. O'Donnell spoke about not appearing on DeGeneres' show on "Watch What Happens Live."
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Kelly Ripa: 'I loved him' but working with co-host Regis Philbin 'was not a cakewalk'
In a recent interview, 'Live' co-host Kelly Ripa detailed the difficult moments she had with her former co-host, the late Regis Philbin.
George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak
George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty." "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We...
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
