Virginia Beach, VA

Neptune Festival cancels Virginia Beach Boardwalk events due to Hurricane Ian

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
The Neptune Festival, seen here in September 2019, has canceled Boardwalk Weekend activities due to Hurricane Ian. Russell Tracy / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The widely popular Neptune Festival, planned for this weekend at the Oceanfront, was canceled due to nasty weather on the way, with the exception of a couple events that will still be held.

Organizers made the tough decision Wednesday morning to scrap all of the “Boardwalk Weekend” events, which includes hundreds of artists and vendors on the Boardwalk, a surf contest, concerts, a parade and other activities.

“Our leadership, our staff, our volunteers are heartbroken,” said Kit Chope, the festival’s chief executive officer. “This is a very tough, but we absolutely believe, appropriate decision we had to make.”

Remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to combine with a stalled cold front from the northeast, bringing heavy rain, tidal flooding and gusty winds to Virginia Beach this weekend.

“It was unsafe to have folks out there setting up,” Chope said. “And the festivalgoer experience would be less than desirable; ruined is probably a good word.”

The popular international sandsculpting competition already began under a tent on the beach. Chope said the sculptors will finish their creations, and the tent will open to the public for viewing Monday, then remain open through Oct. 9.

Neptune’s Final Toast event, scheduled for Sunday and featuring four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier, will still be held.

For more information, visit neptunefestival.com .

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

