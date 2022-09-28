Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Digital Trends
Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale
Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Digital Trends
The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras
Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.
Intel sneaks out Arc A310 graphics card
Intel announced the Arc A310 graphics card this week. The GPU is built for systems that lack integrated graphics.
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Digital Trends
MacBooks vs. Windows laptops: Here’s how to choose
The MacBooks versus Windows laptops debate has been raging for decades, but never has it been this intense or important. New advances in chip technology are propelling even entry-level MacBooks to high-performance targets, and a shift away from cheap plastics evens the playing field between these two platforms. Both Windows 11 and MacOS are intuitive and clean operating systems. But where they differ comes down to one key element: their ecosystems.
hypebeast.com
Intel Launches 13th-Gen CPU Family With Speeds of Up to 5.8 GHz
After nearly a decade of development, Intel revealed its 13th Gen Raptor Lake processor family at Tuesday’s Intel Innovation 2022 event. The announcement was led by the Intel Core i9-13900K, which the company lauds as the “world’s fastest desktop processor.”. The new generation of flagship processors come...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 camera battle shows why small details matter
Smartphone cameras are unbelievably good in 2022, and Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 are further proof of that. The former ushers in one of the biggest changes we’ve seen to the iPhone’s camera system in years, while the latter offers a very familiar (and reliable) setup.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on this fantastic 2-in-1 student laptop
Dell has been in the game for a long time, and you’re likely familiar with the Inspiron line of laptops that are primarily targeted to business and educational uses. Not only that but they’re surprisingly good for their budget pricing. So, for example, if you’re looking for good student laptop deals, this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen laptop has great productivity performance, and you can pick it up on clearance right now from Best Buy for the reduced price of $638, down from $850, so it’s a nice $212 discount.
The Verge
USB kills off SuperSpeed branding as it tries to simplify its ubiquitous connector
The SuperSpeed USB branding is no more thanks to a new set of guidelines currently being rolled out by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the body that manages and maintains the USB standard. It’s part of a rebranding initiative that the organization kicked off last year with the introduction of...
Digital Trends
Hurry! The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop is insanely cheap right now
Students and other laptop shoppers on a budget should turn their attention to Lenovo right now, as the computing giant has discounted the second generation ThinkPad X13 laptop a massive 65%. You can take the laptop home for just $629, with a total savings of $1,190 from its regular price of $1,819. This brings the price of a pretty expensive laptop down into the range of the best budget laptops, and makes one of the best laptop deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included with your purchase. An additional 5% savings is available to students and teachers, as well as businesses with a LenovoPRO account.
daystech.org
Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS
Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
Digital Trends
HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs have massive price cuts today
If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, HP is having some surprise sales on both laptops and desktop PCs. While there are quite a few, we’ve collected these two as the best in each category so that you don’t have to go through potentially dozens of listings.
