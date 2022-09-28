Grains, Livestock mixed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 2 cents at $8.9575 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1 cent at $6.6950 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 8.75 cents at $3.8475 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 2.75 cents at 14.0725 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $1.4282 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .17 cent at $1.7532 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up 1.60 cents at $.9007 a pound.

