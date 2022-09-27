Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
French Military Airbase has 155,000 Near Threatened Orchid Species Growing Along its Runway
On the runways in a military airbase in Corsica, France, scientists have found the largest collection of rare, near-threatened orchids in the world. On the runways, there are thought to be 155,000 Serapias neglecta or Scarce Tongue orchids. The protected species of orchid took advantage of the base's safe location...
natureworldnews.com
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
natureworldnews.com
Devastating Force of Hurricane Ian Leaves Sanibel Island Cut Off from the Rest of the World — Florida
Sanibel Island in Florida has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ian, which left flooded streets and demolished homes in its wake. Roads were also destroyed and the island is cut off from the rest of the world, as a result. Sanibel Island's mayor, Holly Smith, said in an open...
natureworldnews.com
Man Became Social Media Hero Saving a Trapped Cat in Hurricane Ian
A heroic act was recorded on video after a man bravely saved a trapped cat amidst the heavy rains in Florida. The man became a social media hero showing love for the animals. Megan Cruz Scavo posted the video on Twitter. In the video, a man, Scavo's boyfriend, saved the frightened cat against the big waves.
natureworldnews.com
Wildlife May Swarm to Different Locations as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida, Officials Warn
Officials in Florida have issued a warning that during Hurricane Ian, the storm presently rains down on the Florida coast, and wildlife like snakes, alligators, and bears may appear throughout the state. One of the worst hurricanes the state of Florida has ever experienced is Hurricane Ian. It is a...
