New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows

In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Man Became Social Media Hero Saving a Trapped Cat in Hurricane Ian

A heroic act was recorded on video after a man bravely saved a trapped cat amidst the heavy rains in Florida. The man became a social media hero showing love for the animals. Megan Cruz Scavo posted the video on Twitter. In the video, a man, Scavo's boyfriend, saved the frightened cat against the big waves.
