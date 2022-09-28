Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 4
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Davidson (40) of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese (29) of Germany. Friese was transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 30, 2022. OSP was assisted by Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and ODOT.
KTVL
Crews paving East Vilas Road, expected completion by end-of-year
JACKSON COUNTY — Jackson County Roads announced that crews will be working Oct. 5 and 6 to add an additional layer of pavement to East Vilas Road. The five-million-dollar project began in April and involves a complete rebuild of East Vilas Road between Crater Lake Avenue and Foothill Road.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of Rogue River, pulled out onto Hwy 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small (36) of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small (32) of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Dustin Small sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Matthew Small was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dionne was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital also. Hwy 234 was affected for approximately 4 hours while OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flights and ODOT.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 5:32 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-150, operated by Richard Dionne (65) of...
KTVL
69-year-old woman last seen in Ashland found safe
ASHLAND — Updated Oct. 3 at 5:30 pm: Linda Jameson has been found safe. Authorities in Ashland are searching for a 69-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Ashland. According to a Nixle alert, Linda Jameson was last seen in the area of Ashland Street and Park Street at approximately 3:15 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
KDRV
Arraignment for Grants Pass animal abuse suspect canceled
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business, Pawsitive K9 Solutions and at his residence, was originally scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Monday. However, per his attorney’s request, the arraignment was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KTVL
Grants Pass police stop robbery, arrest suspect after 2 hour standoff
GRANTS PASS — Police in Grants Pass brought in a SWAT team after an interrupted burglary on SW Jordan Street escalated into a two-hour standoff with the suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3:15 AM, the Grants Pass Police Department received a call from a resident who was not home, but was notified by his security system that an intruder had broken in.
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
KTVL
Gas prices in Medford rose 53 cents this past week
MEDFORD — In the last week, the average price of gas in Medford has risen 53.2 cents per gallon, spiking the cost of fuel up to 73.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.61/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel decreased...
KTVL
With time running out, what comes next for some staying in FEMA housing?
Phoenix, Ore. — It's been over two years since the Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and upended countless lives. Many have moved on, but for those still living in FEMA housing that's not always an option. This is especially true as time is running out until they have to move.
KTVL
Two more families return to their hometown after surviving the Almeda fire
TALENT — Two more families are finally able to return to their hometown of Talent after losing everything in the Almeda fire two years ago. Now, after working with a local nonprofit organization and volunteers to build their home from the ground up, they are finally back in their community again.
KTVL
Beaver dams could help reduce wildfire risk in Siskiyou County
Officials say the aquatic mammals could be an added benefit to wildfire mitigation in the Northstate. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has received over $3 million in funding as a part of continued beaver dam restoration projects. In a press release last week, the department said it is...
KTVL
Interns gain knowledge and experience at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — One important part of the operations at Wildlife Images are the interns. From assisting with animals in the clinic to helping educate the kids at Camp EEK, the interns help with a wide range of tasks around the park. There are internship opportunities available year-round...
