Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
#Tidal Flooding#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Art#What To Do#Travel Info#Neptune Festival#Healthy Haven Neptune
matadornetwork.com

Surf, Sand, and Sun: How To Make the Most of A Trip To Virginia Beach

When you think of surfing hubs, Virginia Beach is probably not the first place that comes to mind. But, for the past 60 years, the resort city has been hosting the longest continually-run surfing competition in the world. Originally known as the Virginia Beach Surfing Carnival, the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) brings several hundred surfers from around the world to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to compete for East Coast surfing titles and prizes.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Business

Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover

One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Phoebus Historic Fall Festival Planned For October 8

HAMPTON-Historic Phoebus is transforming the artistic hub into a vibrant outdoor festival featuring live music, handmade arts and crafts, street food, craft beer, and cider this October. The annual Phoebus Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 6pm on Mellen Street between Mallory Street and...
HAMPTON, VA

