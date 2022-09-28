Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
Virginia Beach Oceanfront slammed by remnants of Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront stayed rainy and windy throughout the day on Friday. So much so, a steeple at Galilee Church on Pacific Avenue fell. It seems to be resting on Holly Hill Apartments, right next door. Not far from the church, weather...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
Newport News Fall Festival canceled due to potential bad weather
The City of Newport News has canceled the 47th annual Fall Festival this weekend due to potential severe weather as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
matadornetwork.com
Surf, Sand, and Sun: How To Make the Most of A Trip To Virginia Beach
When you think of surfing hubs, Virginia Beach is probably not the first place that comes to mind. But, for the past 60 years, the resort city has been hosting the longest continually-run surfing competition in the world. Originally known as the Virginia Beach Surfing Carnival, the Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) brings several hundred surfers from around the world to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to compete for East Coast surfing titles and prizes.
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
13newsnow.com
Noon Interview: Great American Food Fest in Chesapeake
The event, sponsored by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, will contribute to charity. With dozens of types of food and live music, there's something for everyone.
Tickets go on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year. The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event...
Neptune Fest's outdoor events canceled due to expected impact of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast, representatives have decided to cancel the outdoor events of the Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach.
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
Virginia Business
Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover
One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
Virginia Zoo exhibit welcomes three new residents
A female Malayan tiger Cahaya explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
peninsulachronicle.com
Phoebus Historic Fall Festival Planned For October 8
HAMPTON-Historic Phoebus is transforming the artistic hub into a vibrant outdoor festival featuring live music, handmade arts and crafts, street food, craft beer, and cider this October. The annual Phoebus Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 6pm on Mellen Street between Mallory Street and...
