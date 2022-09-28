ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

517 Living to host biggest community night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman leads group to help moms in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “I am an outcome of what people think can’t happen when you were once really the only word I could think of was a failure.” Salena Taylor remembers what it was like to be a young mom struggling to get by and thinking that she wasn’t good enough. “Having multiple children. […]
JACKSON, MI
Lansing, MI
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Stockbridge students' out of this world project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there. Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground. “We got that inspiration around December of...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Non-profit donates new trash cans to City of Jackson pedestrian trail

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s main pedestrian trail has been upgraded with two new trash cans. People for the Parks and Trails (PPT), a non-profit organization used a grant from the Jackson Community Foundation to make donations to the City of Jackson. “The trash cans are already helping to...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Interview: David Hogg on his mission to prevent gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A prominent voice in the gun control movement is in Lansing. David Hogg joined David Andrews in studio Friday to speak about his mission to prevent gun violence. It’s an effort he has taken up as a leader of March For Our Lives, a group he founded after the shooting at his high school in 2018.
LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)

The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An agreement has been made that will allow CATA to continue to service the Frandor Shopping Center. The Lansing Retail Center announced it would remove two CATA bus stops from Frandor on Tuesday to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday...
LANSING, MI

