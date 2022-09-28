Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
517 Living to host biggest community night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
Jackson woman leads group to help moms in need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “I am an outcome of what people think can’t happen when you were once really the only word I could think of was a failure.” Salena Taylor remembers what it was like to be a young mom struggling to get by and thinking that she wasn’t good enough. “Having multiple children. […]
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
Mama Tu-Tu helps Jackson folks once again, new Dairy Queen coming: Jackson headlines Sept. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – Mama Tu-Tu, a much-loved member of the Jackson community, is once again going out of her way to help those in need. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Gas is a necessity for everyday life, and Jackson’s Mama Tu-Tu...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Stockbridge students’ out of this world project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there. Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground. “We got that inspiration around December of...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: How your donation can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest weather update as we head into the first weekend of October. Plus Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by a special guest to share how you can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity. ALMANAC...
WILX-TV
Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
WILX-TV
Non-profit donates new trash cans to City of Jackson pedestrian trail
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s main pedestrian trail has been upgraded with two new trash cans. People for the Parks and Trails (PPT), a non-profit organization used a grant from the Jackson Community Foundation to make donations to the City of Jackson. “The trash cans are already helping to...
WILX-TV
Make an Impact Telethon: Help Habitat for Humanity build affordable housing in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Habitat for Humanity says it builds “strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.” In essence, it’s building better lives by building better homes in the Capital Region. You can help support Habitat for Humanity’s mission by calling in financial donations during News 10′s...
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
go955.com
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
WILX-TV
Interview: David Hogg on his mission to prevent gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A prominent voice in the gun control movement is in Lansing. David Hogg joined David Andrews in studio Friday to speak about his mission to prevent gun violence. It’s an effort he has taken up as a leader of March For Our Lives, a group he founded after the shooting at his high school in 2018.
swmichigandining.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
WILX-TV
Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An agreement has been made that will allow CATA to continue to service the Frandor Shopping Center. The Lansing Retail Center announced it would remove two CATA bus stops from Frandor on Tuesday to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday...
Burglars assault mother of 3 in Lansing home
Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.
City of Jackson changing directions to part of housing rehab program
Jackson’s City Council has voted to change directions on a plan to rehab five targeted homes in the city. It’s a program that was meant to give low-income residents a chance at affordable housing.
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
