Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Teen arrested at apartment complex after shouting threats at woman
A teen was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly shouting threats at a woman after falsely reporting the theft of his wallet. Officers were called Thursday night to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 19-year-old Deon Lamar Cross falsely reported that his wallet had been stolen from his mother’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, Cross was shouting at a woman, threatening that he was going to “whoop” her, the report said. The officer attempted to take Cross into custody, but he tensed up and had to be threatened with a taser. The officer asked for “additional units to respond quickly.” Cross was so loud and so irate that numerous residents of the apartment building came outside to see what was happening.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 10,000 People
A Florida man and woman were arrested after one of them had enough fentanyl on her to kill over 10,000 people and the other was spotted driving on a suspended driver’s license. 28-year-old Taylor Marie Dufour and 22-year-old Kyle Ryan Hackney, both from Ormond Beach,
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. "While searching for him,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: September 20th-26th
The Apopka Burglary Report for September 20th-26th shows 24 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
villages-news.com
Summerfield man charged with stealing $1,800 cash to feed drug and fish games habits
A Summerfield man has been charged with stealing $1,800 in cash to feed his drug and fish games gambling habits. Devin Bowman, 25, was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He is charged with stealing $1,800 from the dresser drawer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after car swept away
Fla. — Orange County deputies released an incredible video that shows them rescuing a woman from running floodwaters. Officials say the woman's car was swept away Thursday by an extreme current in floodwaters at Dean and Lake Underhill, where the Little Econ River surged. A group of deputies...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat
A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
WESH
72-year-old Deltona man dies after going out into Hurricane Ian to drain his pool
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man died overnight after he ventured outside during Hurricane Ian. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 72-year-old man went outside during the storm to drain his pool. Investigators believe he was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
WESH
Osceola County issues mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Good Samaritan Village, officials with Osceola County announced Friday afternoon. County officials say residents are refusing to leave the community, putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area. "After consulting...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
WESH
Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
WESH
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
Homes remain flooded by Hurricane Ian in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People have evacuated their homes in the Orlo Vista neighborhood in Orange County. Crews used boats to get people out Thursday after the worst from Hurricane Ian passed Central Florida. Orlo Vista is known for flooding during hurricanes. Homes in the area were still swallowed...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
Comments / 0