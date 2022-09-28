ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

villages-news.com

Teen arrested at apartment complex after shouting threats at woman

A teen was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly shouting threats at a woman after falsely reporting the theft of his wallet. Officers were called Thursday night to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 19-year-old Deon Lamar Cross falsely reported that his wallet had been stolen from his mother’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, Cross was shouting at a woman, threatening that he was going to “whoop” her, the report said. The officer attempted to take Cross into custody, but he tensed up and had to be threatened with a taser. The officer asked for “additional units to respond quickly.” Cross was so loud and so irate that numerous residents of the apartment building came outside to see what was happening.
LADY LAKE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka Police Department Burglary Report: September 20th-26th

The Apopka Burglary Report for September 20th-26th shows 24 burglaries reported in Apopka. Here are a few tips to protect against home burglaries:. Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house or go to bed.
APOPKA, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat

A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Osceola County issues mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Good Samaritan Village, officials with Osceola County announced Friday afternoon. County officials say residents are refusing to leave the community, putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area. "After consulting...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
WESH

Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
