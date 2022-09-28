Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Rest area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton to be closed temporarily
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton will be closed temporarily on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4. MnDOT says there will be no running water as crews make repairs to the water lines. Although the building will be closed, the rest area parking will remain open.
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
fox9.com
Man who sparked northern Minnesota manhunt convicted in brutal slaying of wife
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MInn. (FOX 9) - A man who sparked a multi-week-long manhunt last summer in northern Minnesota has been convicted of murder in the gruesome slaying of his wife. A jury found Eric Reinbold guilty on two counts of murder on Friday for the deadly stabbing of his...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
KNOX News Radio
Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager
Police in Bemidji have put out an appeal to find a missing 18-year-old woman. Tahlia Poitra hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 21. She is about 5' 6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, according to the Minnesota BCA. Poitra also has a butterfly...
trfradio.com
Reinbold Guilty On Both Charges
46 year old Eric Reinbold, charged with second degree murder with intent, and second degree murder while committing assault in the death of 34 year old Lissette Reinbold on July 9th 2021, has been found guilty on both counts. 12 jurors in the trial were given the case and began...
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
lptv.org
Healing at Home: Sanford Health Opens New Rural Crisis Center in Bemidji
Sanford Health of Bemidji celebrated the opening of a new crisis center on Thursday. Being the first inpatient behavioral health crisis center in northwest Minnesota, Sanford Health aims to bring these important resources not only to their patients, but families as well. Over the past few years, mental health as...
