Morgan County, AL

Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur

A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work

The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
2 indicted in Madison County mail theft

Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
Public Safety
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022

August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
