Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur
A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work
The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
WAFF
Prosecutors request mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors are asking for a mental health evaluation of a man accused of shooting and killing a Sheffield police officer last year. According to online court documents filed on Thursday, the State of Alabama filed a request for a psychological examination of Brian Martin. The...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. capital murder defendant could soon be released on bond; hearing set for Friday
A Morgan County man charged with capital murder could soon be released on bond, more than two years after his arrest. Aaron Carter Howard, now 41, is one of five suspects accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the 2020 death of Anthony Sheppard. Hartselle Police say...
WAAY-TV
2 indicted in Madison County mail theft
Two men now face federal charges linked to the theft of mail in Madison County. A federal grand jury has indicted Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with unlawful possession of a Postal Service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur man arrested on burglary charges
A man in Decatur is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into separate homes on the same street – two years apart.
State requests mental exam for Brian Lansing Martin
Prosecutors in the case against Brian Lansing Martin, charged with shooting and killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner last year, want him to undergo a psychological exam prior to the trial.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Commission approves adding two new deputy positions to sheriff's office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office will soon have two more full-time deputies on staff. Earlier this week, the Morgan County Commission approved adding the new positions using money from the American Rescue Plan to pay their salaries. Money earmarked for those salaries will last three years until ARP funds run...
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MISSING: Albertville police asking for help in locating missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 27
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . forgery-3rd degree; Citizens Bank and Trust; forged check. forgery-3rd degree; Integrated Transportation Solutions, LLC; forged check. Arrests. September 26. Bullard, Eric M; 28. FTA-driving while suspended (4 counts) FTA-insurance...
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton PD answers 744 calls during month of August 2022
August was a busy month for the Moulton Police Department, with 744 calls logged, 26 citations written, and 58 written warnings issued, six of those citations were for truck ordinance violations of the city truck route. “I’m very fortunate to have our local citizens call me when they see a...
WAAY-TV
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Nine-year-old dog attack victim returns home
"I'm happy to see him getting back to his normal self for sure. And it makes it a little easier that he's made such a good comeback," Stephanie Overton said of her son. "He's really a tough kid."
Comments / 0