Kentucky State

FEMA extends application deadline for Kentucky flood victims

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—The deadline for Kentucky flood victims to apply for federal assistance has been extended.

In a press release on Wednesday, FEMA said that it would extend the application deadline for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley counties to Oct. 28.

How to help Kentucky flooding victims

FEMA assistance can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses, and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Here’s how Kentuckians can apply:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service.
  • Visit a FEMA disaster recovery center to apply. Find the nearest recovery center by visiting www.fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline.
  • apply online by visiting. DisasterAssistance.gov; or
  • use the FEMA mobile app. Survivors can also use their smartphone, open the FEMA App and select “Talk to FEMA in person.”

An accessible video on how to apply can be seen here .

Residents who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.

