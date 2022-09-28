Read full article on original website
GH Alum Donna Mills Stars in a New V.C. Andrews Lifetime Movie Series
Lifetime is producing another series of V.C. Andrews movies, and this one will star GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Donna Mills (ex-Madeline)! “Exciting project coming soon,” she teased on Instagram when news of her casting broke. This new series is based on the Dawn Cutler series of books centered around...
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
