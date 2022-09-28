ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian

Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
DeSantis: Rescuers going door-to-door in Ian's hardest hit areas

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that rescuers have been going door-to-door checking on residents in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. During a news conference Friday morning at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said rescuers "have gone to more than 3,000 home in the hardest hit areas, going door-to-door to check on the occupants of those residences."
When will power return to Central Florida?

Hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The area’s largest power companies report they are continuing to work to restore service, but exact restoration times seem difficult to predict because of Ian’s lingering effects. In a statement, Florida Power and...
OneBlood urging blood donors to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

To ensure a ready blood supply locally, a blood donation center is encouraging people to donate blood to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. OneBlood said even though a significant portion of their service area in Florida has suspended blood collections due to dangerous conditions from Hurricane Ian, they remain open in Palm Beach County, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, as well as the Florida Panhandle, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DeSantis: Southwest Florida utilities 'off the grid,' bridges damaged

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that the U.S. Coast Guard has been performing rescue missions on the barrier islands of southwest Florida since the early morning hours in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The governor said during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee that the Coast...
How will Ian impact home insurance costs in Florida?

The estimated cost of the damage to Hurricane Ian is expected to reach into the tens of billions of dollars, and Florida's already stressed insurance industry will bear the costs. Insurance rates have already been going up in past years in Florida, even as six companies went insolvent and another...
4 Central Florida counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for individual assistance as of Saturday. Learn more by clicking here. As federal, state and local assets respond to areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian in Florida, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday announced four Central Florida counties were added to a list of those eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance.
