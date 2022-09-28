Read full article on original website
Mom shares heartwarming video of daughter experiencing wheelchair-accessible pool for the first time
A mother shared a beautiful video of her 8-year-old daughter using a special pool-friendly wheelchair in a wheelchair-accessible swimming pool. The video was posted on YouTube and shows Katrina Placzek's daughter, Dallas, using a wheelchair at Tiff's Place, a wheelchair-accessible vacation home in Chuluota, Florida, about 22 miles east of Orlando. "It was really cool to see the entire house [at Tiff's Place] was designed with wheelchair users in mind," the excited mother said.
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Boy praises military mom at football practice without realizing she's standing right behind him
'I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker.'
