City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
KENS 5
Chas Market & Kitchen serves up authentic Korean food | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a local restaurant and market that has been around since the 1980s, not far from downtown. And viewer Amanda recommended them for Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. It's called Chas Market & Kitchen, located on 1431 N Pine Street. They started serving Korean...
San Antonio chef behind long-shuttered Folc reopens downtown's iconic Fig Tree Restaurant
Chef Luis Colón plans to breathe new life into the River Walk staple with a creative and updated menu.
This Is The Best Coffee Shop In San Antonio
This is the best spot in the city to grab a cup of coffee.
Karolina’s Antiques holds grand opening for second San Antonio location
This grand opening is more like a party.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
3 Central Texas Halloween events that will send a shiver down your spine
Tell me why all of them have at least one clown theme, yikes.
Cracker Barrel concedes to Steak n’ Shake owner, limits his influence
Part of the agreement will prevent a hostile takeover.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to build new restaurant in Kyle
The conditional use permit was approved on Tuesday.
Smoothie King introduces Smoothie Bowls exclusively in San Antonio
Available for $7.99 for a limited time.
Carmen Tafolla co-authors new book on San Antonio's public art scene
San Antonio's public art has its roots in 20th century Mexican muralism.
San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa opens long-awaited Nonna Osteria location on city's North side
The menu features specialties of Bel Paese as prepared by the Food Network Star runner-up.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
The Cottage Irish Pub welcomes packed house on San Antonio's Broadway
Get an authentic feeling of an Irish country cottage.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
Candy-looking creature spotted along San Antonio River Walk
It can be mistaken for pink bubble gum.
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
mySanAntonio.com
