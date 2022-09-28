ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Gizmodo

Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact

NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort

At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid

This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Nasa's Dart asteroid crash 'exceeded expectations'

The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dr Nancy Chabot has been the mission's co-ordination lead at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. She describes the success of the impact and the feelings she had when watching the probe's last moments.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
