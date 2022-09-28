Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Sarasota The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Myakka River At Myakka River State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.9 feet, Water is on State Road 72. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.5 feet on 06/24/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Myakka River Myakka River Stat 7.0 12.7 Sat 10 am 12.5 11.8 11.0 10.2 9.5

