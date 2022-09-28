Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osceola The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Shingle Creek At Campbell affecting Osceola County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has Shingle Creek at Campbell in Major Flood Stage. The river continues to rise well above Record Flood Stage and is expected to crest early today. A very slow decline will occur through the weekend, but levels will remain in Major Flood Stage. For the Shingle Creek...including Campbell...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shingle Creek At Campbell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 62.3 feet, Water enters many homes in Good Samaritan Village. Water approaches Sherwood Forest manufactured homes. Streets in Camelot and Sherwood Forest not navigable by regular vehicles. Property and roads in southern Old Town receiving water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 64.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Saturday was 64.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 63.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 60.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Shingle Creek Campbell 60.0 64.2 Sat 9 am 63.4 MSG MSG MSG MSG
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river is expected to crest through the weekend and into early next week. Levels will then very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage through midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Record flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.7 Sat 9 am 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Manatee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low sections of State Road 64 start to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 08/29/1994. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Manatee River Myakka Head at SR 11.0 13.4 Sat 10 am 11.2 8.1 6.9 6.0 5.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Peace River Arcadia at SR 7 11.0 23.7 Sat 10 am 23.0 21.8 20.9 20.4 19.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Saturday was 27.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 22.5 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.1 feet on 09/05/1933. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 25.3 Sat 10 am 23.7 23.2 22.5 21.3 20.3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 04:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued tonight. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County. Little Manatee River At Wimauma at US 301 affecting Hillsborough County. Manatee River Near Myakka Head at SR 64 affecting Manatee County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Alafia...including Lithia , Riverview near US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Little Manatee...including Wimauma at US 301...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Manatee...including Myakka Head at SR 64, Rye Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Major flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Major flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Alafia River At Lithia . * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 11.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.1 feet on 09/23/1947. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Alafia River Lithia 13.0 18.2 Sat 10 am 17.4 16.1 14.2 12.3 11.1
