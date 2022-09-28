ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Highland Around Town — Oct. 5 edition

By Jennifer Green
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Noon Friday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com . Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

▪ Wayne E. Lanter Lecture Series: Fostering Intrapreneurship with Mike Marchal — 7 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Mike Marchal, President, Holland Construction, leads an interactive session where attendees will navigate through a series of critical thinking prompts. Along the way, Mike will provide guidance using his experience as a successful intrapreneur. Free and open to the public. General admission. thehett.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNyJa_0iDgznem00
Mike Marchal will speak about his experience as a successful intrapreneur as part of Lanter Lecture Series at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. Provided

Friday, Oct. 7

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ John Dwyer Public Lecture: ‘Joseph Dalton Hooker: A Sikkim Adventure’ — 4 p.m. Missouri Botanical Garden, Leila J. and David N. Farr Auditorium, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Seamus O’Brien, one of Ireland’s best-known horticulturists, will deliver the 35th (2022) John Dwyer Public Lecture focusing on his expeditions to the Sikkim Himalaya area following in the footsteps of the great 19th century botanist, Joseph Dalton Hooker. Free and open to the public. mobot.org

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com .

Friday, Oct. 7 & Saturday, Oct. 8

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Celestial music by Saariaho opens the program led by conductor Jonathan Heyward in his SLSO debut. SLSO violinist Hannah Ji performs music by Bologne, an early Black composer for the symphony orchestra. We exit through the art gallery—Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” is an epic tour of musical paintings and vibrant orchestral colors slso.org

Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9

▪ Best of Missouri Market — Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The Best of Missouri Market returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this fall with nearly 100 vendors offering handcrafted items, locally-produced-food, and more. Featuring food, crafts, native plants, herbs, custom jewelry, handcrafted items and more. A kids’ corner will feature a petting zoo, pot-a-plant, crafts, and a “pumpkin patch” with sustainable pumpkin decorating led by Perennial. Admission: $16 adults (ages 13+), $5 children (3-12), $8 Garden members and free for Member children. mobot.org/market

Saturday, Oct. 8

▪ Community Link 16th annual Buddy Walk — 10 a.m. Northside Park, N. 10th St., Breese. Join Community Link as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the annual Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support of people with developmental disabilities, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration. For more info or to register: commlink.org .

▪ The Sheldon presents Calexico with Ada Lea — 8 p.m. Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis. The Sheldon presents Calexico with Ada Lea in the perfect acoustics of the Sheldon Concert Hall. Calexico’s Joey Burns and John Convertino return in 2022 with their luminous 10th studio album, “El Mirador,” a hopeful, kaleidoscopic beacon of rock, bluesy ruminations and Latin American sounds. Convertino, who now resides in El Paso, and Burns, who relocated to Boise in 2020, channeled cherished memories of Southwestern landscapes and joyful barrio melting pots into an evocative love letter to the desert borderlands that nourished them for over 20 years. thesheldon.org

Saturday, Oct. 8 & Sunday, Oct. 9

▪ Zootoberfest — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest! Take advantage of the cooler weather and visit the Zoo’s animals, exhibits and attractions. Kids can participate in fun activities, including an obstacle course and arts and crafts. German-inspired food is available for purchase, along with root beer and other soft drinks. Beer trailers throughout the Zoo offer a variety of canned and bottled brews (ages 21 and older) for purchase. An exclusive Zootoberfest beer stein with discounts for refills is available for purchase (while supplies last). Free admission. stlzoo.org/zootoberfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SVwxV_0iDgznem00
Community members take in the atmosphere at the 16th annual Art in the Park event in October 2019 in Highland. This year’s event is slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Lindendale Park. Provided

▪ Highland Art in the Park — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Lindendale Park, 2005 Parkhill Drive, Highland. Indoor and Outdoor Art in the Park is open to all to view and buy art. Kids Kreation area for kids to make art. Art Gallery ... Just for Kids to buy art. Live music. Food. highlandartscouncil.org

Sunday, Oct. 9

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Vintage, antique, industrial, architectural, repurposed and collectible goods. visitlitchfield.com

Tuesday, Oct. 11

▪ Highland Area Community Foundation’s 27th annual Grants Banquet — 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois 143, Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Grants totaling over $78,000 will be awarded to support community projects. In the past 27 years, over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships have gone back into our service area. Cost is $50 per person, $18 of which is tax deductible. Net proceeds from the event will be used to provide ongoing support for the Foundation. For info, banquet tickets and reservations: 618-654-4727.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

Other area happenings

▪ Southern Illinois Builders Association Scholarship Application — Deadline: Friday, Nov. 4. The Southern Illinois Builders Association is accepting applications for scholarships with the following requirements:

  • Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management/construction related engineering/architecture;

  • Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0/4.0;

  • Submit a personal recommendation from person unrelated to the applicant;

  • Planning to enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time student status (12 hours minimum) — part-time students working full-time in the construction industry will be awarded partial awards (written verification from full-time employer required);

  • Show evidence applicant is related to an individual employed full-time by an SIBA member firm for at least four years (written evidence required);

  • A typewritten report of at least 500 words on career goals and events experienced that made them decide to pursue a career in the construction industry. Essay quality will be judged.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, please contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055 or by email to ceo@siba-agc.org.

▪ Highland Home Museum Open House — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Highland Home Museum and Art, 1600 Walnut St., Highland. Roland Harris will be present for the open house as long as he is able. These open houses take place the first Saturday of every month. For more information, contact 618-654-2395. In addition, Roland no longer will write his “A Thought to Remember” column.

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
recordpatriot.com

Windows covered at Jacoby

ALTON — Employees from Stutz Excavating spent Friday morning boarding up all of the second and third floor windows at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, because they were becoming unsafe. The upstairs portion of the former furniture store has not really been used by the...
ALTON, IL
