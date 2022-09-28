ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WRDW-TV

S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX Carolina

HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
ENVIRONMENT

