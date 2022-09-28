Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
S.C. governor gives update about Ian’s impact on state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hurricane Ian on Friday bore down on South Carolina for its second landfall, Gov. Henry McMaster offered an update on preparations and response to the storm. McMaster warned the public to remain aware of the danger from Ian as areas flood and to remain vigilant....
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.
Annie Andrews responds to political attacks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews has responded to allegations made by her opponent Nancy Mace. In a statement shared Wednesday, Andrews said she is taking an immediate unpaid leave from her job as a pediatrician at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital “in order to protect myself […]
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces additional charges against Moncks Corner nurse
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) has arrested Crystal Marie Olden, 40 years old, of Moncks Corner, SC, on additional charges related to incidents occurring on January 7 and February 9, 2022, at Kingstree Nursing Facility in Kingstree.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
WIS-TV
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
WIS-TV
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WIS-TV
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
FOX Carolina
HURRICANE TRACK: 12 p.m. update on timing for Ian impact
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A video shared by Twitter user @devonclarke_ shows flooding on Ashley Avenue, near the...
Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics, South Carolina sheriff says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun...
WIS-TV
SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
Ian leaves behind flooded South Carolina coast, plenty of downed trees, damage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian has left South Carolina after pushing through South Carolina all day Friday, bringing floodwaters to coastal cities and knocking out power to over 200,000 customers at its peak. When it left the state the system still had 60 mile an hour winds but it had...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
