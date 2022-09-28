ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WRAL

Illinois firm OKs $2.5M for alleged Louisiana violations

NEW ORLEANS — An Illinois company has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle safety charges from an explosion that killed three welders and injured seven at a Louisiana containerboard mill in 2017, as well as other alleged safety violations, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The blast at...
LAKE FOREST, IL
WRAL

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates...
ELECTIONS
WRAL

Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K

BOISE, IDAHO — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief U.S....
IDAHO STATE
WRAL

More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10

Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline

The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Large trees fall, power outages widespread

The Triangle had several downed trees and rainy conditions as Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian moves through North Carolina. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
ENVIRONMENT

