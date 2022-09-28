Read full article on original website
Illinois firm OKs $2.5M for alleged Louisiana violations
NEW ORLEANS — An Illinois company has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle safety charges from an explosion that killed three welders and injured seven at a Louisiana containerboard mill in 2017, as well as other alleged safety violations, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The blast at...
NC man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates...
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
BOISE, IDAHO — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief U.S....
Florida's home insurance market was a mess before Ian. It's about to get worse
CNN — Florida homeowners were already facing an expensive and difficult market for home insurance before Hurricane Ian. The devastating storm is about to make things worse — even for those fortunate enough to escape any damage. For the better part of two decades, the nation's major insurers...
Downed trees, 18% of Wake County customers without power as Ian arrives in central NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
More than 55,000 customers without power in Wake County, 1 out of 10
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. The focus on Saturday turns to cleanup and power restoration. At 8 a.m., WRAL News received an update on outages from Duke Energy. "We've made some good...
Homes, piers washed out to sea as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida, Carolinas
Ian was a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday morning as it moves further inland. It pummeled South Carolina with fierce winds and brought with it dangerous storm surge. Florida, meanwhile, has only just begun to pick up the pieces.
For 20-Somethings, a Confusing Rite of Passage: Finding Health Insurance
Ahead of Cal Treichler’s 26th birthday in June, he faced a common challenge for 20-somethings fortunate enough to have parents with health insurance: He had to get off their plan and find his own coverage. Treichler, who lives near Minneapolis, cannot obtain health insurance through his employer, a small...
NC mountain communities preparing for possible flooding from Ian
Communities along the North Carolina coast are bracing for dangerous currents, rough surf and overwash as Hurricane Ian moves up from Florida. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Western NC prepares for another hurricane with memories of Fred still fresh
From the coast to the mountains, agencies throughout North Carolina are preparing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Preparing for potential impacts from Ian in western North Carolina
On Thursday evening in Biltmore Village, it was dry. However, it is one of the areas that sees flooding when storms roll through.
Winds bring down trees inside the Raleigh beltline
The Triangle had several reports of downed trees and rainy conditions as Hurricane Ian moves toward North Carolina. WRAL reporter Liz McLaughlin reported on a downed tree along East Whitaker Mill Road near Center Road in Raleigh.
Heavy rain creating impassable roads in the Triangle
As the rain passed over central NC Friday evening, some flooding concerns remained. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Large trees fall, power outages widespread
The Triangle had several downed trees and rainy conditions as Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian moves through North Carolina. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
