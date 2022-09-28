Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio
All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
dayton.com
Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally returns to Dayton Saturday
The Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally is returning to the Dayton area Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 food trucks and 50 retail vendors planning to participate. Organizer Tae Winston, who also owns The Entrepreneurs Shoppe and District Market in downtown Dayton, said this rally is a great way for people to mark the end of summer and try some new food.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Board of DD holds appreciation event
SIDNEY — At the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD), September is a month of appreciation. Appreciation for Direct Support Professionals (providers/DSPs). Appreciation for the county board staff. And appreciation for all people and families who are part of the developmental disability community. On Sept. 12, the SCBDD...
WDTN
The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
Sidney Daily News
PAC adds two more art-learning stations to Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Interested in learning guitar and watercolor on a budget? Piqua Arts Council has you covered, and then some. Their brand-new event, Art 4 Everyone, features eight different art-learning stations with guitar, watercolor, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, drawing, printmaking and pastels. In addition to these art opportunities, PAC has worked alongside three local businesses in creating 3D works of art, each representative of their work, that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar will also be available.
Sidney Daily News
‘Recovery is for Everyone’
SIDNEY – The first “Recovery is for Everyone: Community Celebration” organized by New Vision kicked off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney with 56 other organizations from different counties nearby joining them to show their solidarity and provide resources to the community.
Sidney Daily News
Downtown Sidney streetscape lays foundation for city
SIDNEY — A well-known Sidney feature which often blends into the background (on purpose) has gracefully passed the 20-year mark: the downtown streetscape, which includes the roadway and pedestrian infrastructure features on East Poplar Street, West Main Avenue, East Court Street, and South Ohio Street in downtown Sidney. The...
dayton.com
More than 20 bands set for annual Dayton Music Fest in downtown Dayton
The 18th annual Dayton Music Fest will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 at Blind Bob’s Bar and The Yellow Cab Tavern>. This lively two-day celebration of Dayton’s music scene is expected to feature more than 20 live bands, 10 singer songwriters, and a DJ.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Sidney Daily News
Women’s Impact Network awards $5,000 grant to BBBS
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network. The Women’s Impact Network is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct 2.
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
dayton.com
The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
dayton.com
September business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 2 closings, 2 moves, 3 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health said today they are closing four locations in the greater Dayton area between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. The stores include 900 N. Broad St....
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
Sidney Daily News
Exploring careers
Lt. Jeff Simon, of Sidney Fire and Rescue, shows eighth-grade students from Fort Loramie how a intubation device is used on a patient who has stopped breathing. The students were attending the Career Exploration Academy held Thursday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The event was sponsored by Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, the Shelby County United Way and Ohio College Tech Prep.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Fair Board discusses money allocations, fair dates and funding
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning money allocations, dates and a funding request for next year’s fair during a regular meeting on Sept. 21. The board decided to donate $1,000 to Sidney Fire and Emergency Services for their help at the fair as...
It’s time for Minster’s Oktoberfest!
MINSTER — Ideal fall weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend as the Minster Oktoberfest, which annually draws more than 80,000 people to the Auglaize County village, kicks off its three-day run Friday evening. The festival celebrates the community’s German heritage, and this year’s event features a couple of...
