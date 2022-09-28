Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Police in Boone County capture Lafayette man wanted by federal agents
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man wanted by U.S. Marshals was captured Sunday after he ran from the scene of an accident in Boone County. Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers were notified of an accident involving an inverted vehicle on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
WISH-TV
3 members of northwest Indiana family die in head-on crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery, head-on collision in eastern Illinois. The Vermilion County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department says 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, Illinois.
WISH-TV
Boy, 13, in Indianapolis hospital after shooting at park in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy was stable in an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night at a park west of downtown Anderson, police say. Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots at May Park at West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
WISH-TV
Russiaville man dies after hit by vehicle in Boone County
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A male pedestrian died Sunday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along State Road 47 in Sheridan, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Just before 9:30 p.m., county dispatchers received a report of a man walking eastbound in the 9200...
WISH-TV
Case of man’s body found in woods on near-east side now ruled a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds late Monday morning in a wooded area on the near-east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man’s body shortly before noon Monday while conducting a welfare check near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’ s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.
WISH-TV
Kokomo police roll out new anonymous tip app
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone. The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WISH-TV
Lawyer for anti-abortion student group discusses lawsuit against Noblesville Schools
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The lawyer for the Noblesville Students for Life club at Noblesville High School said at the heart of their lawsuit is an allegation of retaliation from the school administration for forming an anti-abortion student group. Zachary Kester is the attorney for the group. He told...
WISH-TV
Parisian Flea Market comes to Clay Terrace Mall this weekend
It is Fair Haven’s biggest fundraiser and a chance for you to shop big and score some great deals at even lower than consignment store prices!. Fair Haven is a nonprofit located right here in Indianapolis that provides a complimentary home-away-from-home for seriously ill patients and their families traveling to Indianapolis to get the life-saving medical care they need. It allows families to stay together when they need each other the most.
WISH-TV
Carmel Rotary Club offers leadership scholarships to students active in community
An outreach scholarship program in Carmel is helping students achieve their educational dreams!. Tim Flint of Flint Analytics and Mya Daelynn, program director of Community Engagement for Pro Act Indy, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss this outreach scholarship program created by the Carmel Rotary Club. Here’s more from them:
