farmforum.net

What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate

All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
KX News

SD Gov. Noem promises to repeal state’s grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic […]
dakotafreepress.com

Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?

Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
KELOLAND TV

Attempts to repeal the food sales tax go back decades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem stood in a South Dakota grocery store on Thursday and made a promise to push for a repeal of the state sales tax on groceries, if she is re-elected. This is a new public cause for Noem, but one that members...
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Noem campaign finance report reveals cost of out of state trips

(Pierre, SD) -- Campaign finance reports are showing the cost of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's out-of-state political trips. The reports include more than 98-thousand dollars in travel expenses for trips outside of South Dakota during 2021 and the first half of 2022. The reports were filed with the Federal Election Commission by the Noem Victory Fund and by the Keeping Republican Ideas Strong, Timely and Inventive Committee.
dakotafreepress.com

Real Nurse Says Noem Could Be Prosecuted for Lying About Working as a Nurse

Remember how Kristi Noem went to CPAC in Texas last year and claimed to have worked as a home health nurse? We knew that couldn’t be true, since Noem didn’t get a degree until 2012, since that degree was in political science and not nursing, and since the only things she’s been nursing since then are her celebrity and her bad case of Coreyitis.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
dakotanewsnow.com

DANR: Over $167.2 million allocated for South Dakota environmental projects

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $167,247,512 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $167,247,512 total includes $9,126,504 in grants and $158,121,008...
KELOLAND TV

Public safety plans for 23 sobriety checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said today. October checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, and Stanley.
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be

PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Plucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
