New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022

One is in Massachusetts.

Brookline Booksmith on Harvard Street. Gwendolyn Corkill

Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune.

Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.

The No. 1 place to live for families is Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Fortune analyzed more than 215,000 data points for nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. to determine the ranking, which focuses on the “sandwich generation” — those raising children under the age of 18 while also caring for aging parents.

“Families are synonymous with love, care, and support,” Fortune wrote. “But to provide that, about 45% of Americans are being squeezed by simultaneous responsibilities of raising their children while regularly caring for their own parents. Where this so-called Sandwich Generation chooses to live can actually help mitigate some of the stress by providing useful amenities like good schools, access to quality health care, community support, and resources for aging residents.”

Brookline, where the median price for single family home is $930,061, “truly combines the best of urban and suburban living,” Fortune wrote.

“Brookline is a terrific place to grow up — Brookline High School earned the GreatSchools College Success Award in 2019 and 2021 — and to grow old, as organizations like Brookline Senior Center and Brookline Adult and Community Education help seniors socialize, learn new skills, and continue to feel like part of the community,” the publication wrote.

South Portland, Maine, where the median price for single family home is $377, 376, “fits the state slogan ‘The way life should be,’ and the waterfront haven offers residents a number of amenities that make it a comfortable place to live,” wrote Fortune.

“The city touts a number of activities and offerings that will appeal to both young and old,” wrote the publication. “There’s a Senior Drop-In program at the local community center that provides educational classes and activities for retirees, and families will enjoy the brand new 10,000 square-foot skate park and the 66-acre Wainwright Recreation Complex.”

To comprise the list, Fortune collected data for each place across the following categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

Fortune says it ensured the list was affordable and diverse by eliminating places where home sale prices were more than twice as high as the state median and places where more than 90 percent of the population is white, non-Hispanic.

Check out the list of 25 best places to live for families.