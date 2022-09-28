Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Fall and halloween events throughout Ohio
All over Ohio villages and cities prepare for fall and Halloween with festivals and events including corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses, trails and caves. For individuals to plan their attendance a list of events was compiled, using www.ohio.org, www.ohiohauntedhouses.com, local city/village government websites and Facebook event pages, so no one misses out on these fun fall opportunities in the area.
Sidney Daily News
PAC adds two more art-learning stations to Art 4 Everyone
PIQUA — Interested in learning guitar and watercolor on a budget? Piqua Arts Council has you covered, and then some. Their brand-new event, Art 4 Everyone, features eight different art-learning stations with guitar, watercolor, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, drawing, printmaking and pastels. In addition to these art opportunities, PAC has worked alongside three local businesses in creating 3D works of art, each representative of their work, that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar will also be available.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Cary A. Whitehead, 63, of Greenville, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine. Skylar Madison Brown, 26, of Sidney, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
DCP Prairie Days was a success
GREENVILLE — In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Several food trucks were a welcomed addition this year. Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Kona Ice, Mike’s Family Concessions and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery Kettle Corn were all serving up food items. Some vendors even sold out by Sunday afternoon. Many craft vendors also attended all weekend, offering homemade maple syrup, candles and décor, handmade jewelry and carved wooden goods.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney Lodging Tax Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. in the council chambers at 201 W. Poplar St. The committee will consider 2023 lodging tax funding requests. Sidney Recreation Board. SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 3,...
Sidney Daily News
Anna homecoming activities begin Monday
ANNA — The Anna Homecoming festivities will kick off “We Can’t Stop the Beat” week on Oct. 4. The Student Council has chosen a theme to dress up for each day leading up to the homecoming game and the crowning of the 2022 king and queen. The high school grade levels will also decorate a hallway according to a theme song provided to each class.
Sidney Daily News
SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Fair Board discusses money allocations, fair dates and funding
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning money allocations, dates and a funding request for next year’s fair during a regular meeting on Sept. 21. The board decided to donate $1,000 to Sidney Fire and Emergency Services for their help at the fair as...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Sidney closing in on MVL Valley Division title
SIDNEY — Sidney’s goal of earning a Miami Valley League Valley Division championship is almost complete. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to finish off the goal — and make a tournament run — in October. Sidney improved to 9-9 overall and 9-5 in MVL Valley Division...
Sidney Daily News
Downtown Sidney streetscape lays foundation for city
SIDNEY — A well-known Sidney feature which often blends into the background (on purpose) has gracefully passed the 20-year mark: the downtown streetscape, which includes the roadway and pedestrian infrastructure features on East Poplar Street, West Main Avenue, East Court Street, and South Ohio Street in downtown Sidney. The...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:22 a.m.: crime in progress. Katherine Marie McKenzie, 38, of Sidney, was arrested for drug possession. -10:48 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue. -9:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. -9:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Union services were held in the Presbyterian Church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity. Dr. R.M. McCaslin, pastor of the church for the past 31 years, preached his farewell sermon. Dr. J.P. Robb assisted in the service and made a brief address in which he spoke of Mr. McCaslin and his pastorate in very flattering terms.
Sidney Daily News
Women’s Impact Network awards $5,000 grant to BBBS
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has announced they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network. The Women’s Impact Network is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
Sidney Daily News
‘Recovery is for Everyone’
SIDNEY – The first “Recovery is for Everyone: Community Celebration” organized by New Vision kicked off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney with 56 other organizations from different counties nearby joining them to show their solidarity and provide resources to the community.
Sidney Daily News
Road project set
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a roadway pavement repair project on Wells Road beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to Engineer Bob Geuy, Wells Road will be closed between East Shelby Road and Schmitmeyer-Baker Road beginning Tuesday. The project will take approximately four day to complete.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:42 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 5000 block of Houston Road. -1:04 a.m. to 12:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls. -6:50 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call. WEDNESDAY. -5:39 to 8:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls. Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell.
Sidney Daily News
SHS announces homecoming court
SIDNEY – Sidney High School Student Government has announced the 2022 SHS homecoming court and crowning festivities. The 2022 homecoming king candidates are Aiden Booth, son of Janice and Jeff Booth; Martez Harris, son of Tanisha Simes and Will Harris; Owen Karn, son of Tara Hodges and Eric Karn; Tycen Money, son of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Sam Reynolds, son of Belinda Stockton-Reynolds and the late Samuel Reynolds Jr.; Myles Vordemark, son of Shauna and Jared Vordemark; and Jy Foster-Wheeler, son of Jane Wheeler and Thomas Foster-Wheeler.
Sidney Daily News
City Council adopts resolutions, discusses township contracts
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted six resolutions during a regular session on Sept. 26. • To approve amendments to the Sidney financial policy. This policy was created in 1999 and includes topics like budgeting, capital improvements, financial reporting, auditing, asset management, debt management and financial performance targets. The changes include updated language in the annual comprehensive financial report and debt management sections, specifically the debt limit being changed from 3% to 5.5%.
Sidney Daily News
SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air Columbus Academy at Fort Loramie
This Friday, the Columbus Academy Vikings football team will fashion glistening white uniforms with a slick-looking chestnut maroon and silvery grey scheme. Ivory and cobalt blue were on display a week ago by the Edon Bombers. But the real “schemes,” or collections of unique offensive and defensive plays and formations...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney native gets big college football win
Just over 40 years ago, these pages periodically reported on the fine college career of Florida State quarterback Rick Stockstill, who was born in Sidney on Dec. 23, 1957, but moved away shortly thereafter. Since FSU, he’s had a long football coaching tenure including his current 17 seasons as head...
