PIQUA — Interested in learning guitar and watercolor on a budget? Piqua Arts Council has you covered, and then some. Their brand-new event, Art 4 Everyone, features eight different art-learning stations with guitar, watercolor, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, origami, drawing, printmaking and pastels. In addition to these art opportunities, PAC has worked alongside three local businesses in creating 3D works of art, each representative of their work, that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. Dinner by Mrs. B’s Catering and a cash bar will also be available.

PIQUA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO