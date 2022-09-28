Read full article on original website
Ed A
2d ago
Again The Great And Powerful OZ ignores nearly 90% of cable networks support democrats. Social media is almost completely in support.
pual simpn
2d ago
could you California's have picked a worse hunam to be the governor of your state? no wonder everyone is leaving California
Charla Strobehn
3d ago
Gavin Newsom doesn’t know what the heck he’s saying….. bologna is the word to describe his accusations about the news media
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Whoopi Goldberg says 'there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden' as 'The View' hosts list potential 2024 picks
"The View" hosts discussed President Biden's comments from his "60 Minutes" interview about not fully committing to running for re-election on Tuesday, and co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that "there is nothing wrong with Joe Biden." "The second you announce a run, you’re ahead of yourself. You're focused on everything else....
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
MSNBC guest and Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi warned people of color that if they don’t vote in the upcoming midterms, they "may not have an opportunity to vote again in a free and fair election." Amandi claimed that if Republican’s gain the congressional majority in the November elections, they...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party
MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Karine Jean-Pierre condemns GOP stunts, claims Biden ‘trying to fix’ immigration system ‘decimated’ by Trump
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Thursday on "The View" that the Biden administration is attempting to "fix" an immigration system that former President Trump decimated. She claimed that Republicans helped create chaos on the border. Jean-Pierre told the hosts of "The View" the numbers of people fleeing from...
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border.
