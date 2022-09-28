Read full article on original website
Do New Bivalent COVID Booster Shots Come With More Side Effects? Top Doc Answers
Do the new bivalent COVID boosters come with more side effects?. Chicago's top doctor answered that question during a Facebook Live Tuesday - and her answer was no. In fact, it may even be the opposite. "We're generally hearing fewer side effects because people who are getting bivalent boosters are...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Side Effects, Post-COVID Symptoms
Do new COVID booster shots come with more side effects than previous coronavirus vaccines?. Chicago's top doctor explained what experts are seeing. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Is Vertigo a Post-COVID Symptom? Here's Why Some May Experience it After Infection. As temperatures...
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Common Symptoms, Vertigo, Community Levels and More
What is the protocol if you test positive for COVID or think you might have the virus?. With cold and flu season coming up, many may be questioning their symptoms or waiting for test results. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. No Illinois...
No Illinois Counties at ‘High' COVID Community Level Status for First Time in Months, Data Reveals
As a sign of progress in the fight against COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health revealed none of Illinois' 102 counties are listed at "high" community level status for the first time in more than four months. Every week since mid-May, at least one county had been listed at...
