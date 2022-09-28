Read full article on original website
High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
cbs7.com
MISD looks to find more substitute teachers by raising daily rate of pay.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced today that they have increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers. Currently, the base rate of pay is $90/day. MISD will be raising this rate to $120/day, a 33% increase. The new pay rates will go into effect on October 1.
ECISD discusses causes and solutions to threats on campus
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There have been 6 threats made by students in 7 days at ECISD schools. ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has said in past interviews that he believes the pandemic is the driving force behind the violent behavior, and on Wednesday he expanded on that theory. “Isolation has exposed them to […]
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Band of the Week: Big Spring
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
City of Midland to host fall events throughout October
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
cbs7.com
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff...
Burnet Elementary staff members placed on leave after allegations of corporal punishment
MIDLAND, Texas — Three staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave after one teacher caught another one giving out corporal punishment to their students. MISD learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and placed the teachers on administrative leave the next day. An investigation...
cbs7.com
CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
cbs7.com
Midland families not satisfied with school response to terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Parents of children at Anson Jones Elementary are upset after a written threat to “shoot the school” was not relayed to parents until almost a day later. “My first reaction was sheer terror,” said Monica Scarritt, whose kindergartner attends Jones. Parents say the...
cbs7.com
Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #10 Odessa College cruises past Amarillo College in three sets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The nationally-ranked Odessa College volleyball team defeated Amarillo in three sets on Wednesday at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see the #10 Wranglers in action.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon 42-21 on Friday night. Watch the video above to see highlights.
Midland residents come out to town hall to voice their concerns
MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders came out Tuesday night to ask their questions and voice their concerns at a town hall hosted by Councilman Dan Corrales and Councilman John Norman. "We really just wanted to have some time to talk to Midlanders about what are your problems, what are your...
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
Odessa City Council votes against Odessa Fire Rescue raise
ODESSA, Texas — The possibility of a raise for local firefighters was on the agenda for the Odessa City Council Tuesday night. Several members of Odessa Fire Rescue were in attendance, including Fire Chief John Alvarez. During the meeting, Alvarez told the council the department had lost 30 employees...
cbs7.com
Two more ECISD student arrests
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Grady vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Grady visited Grandfalls on Friday night in an eventual win. Watch the highlights here.
