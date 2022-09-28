ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD discusses causes and solutions to threats on campus

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There have been 6 threats made by students in 7 days at ECISD schools. ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri has said in past interviews that he believes the pandemic is the driving force behind the violent behavior, and on Wednesday he expanded on that theory. “Isolation has exposed them to […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa

What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Education
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Big Spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland to host fall events throughout October

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five City of Midland divisions will be hosting fall events for the community throughout the month of October. Here is all you need to know about each family-friendly event: City of Midland Health Department in conjunction with Familia Dental: Fall Festival & Resource Fair Saturday, October 15 from 1pm-4pm Dennis the Menace […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Misd#G T Programming#Midland Isd
cbs7.com

CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon

CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CANYON, TX
NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa City Council votes against Odessa Fire Rescue raise

ODESSA, Texas — The possibility of a raise for local firefighters was on the agenda for the Odessa City Council Tuesday night. Several members of Odessa Fire Rescue were in attendance, including Fire Chief John Alvarez. During the meeting, Alvarez told the council the department had lost 30 employees...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two more ECISD student arrests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy