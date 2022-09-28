SeeHer and AT&T Launch Sports-Focused Gender Equality Scorecard to Improve the Portrayal of Women Across the Sports Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

SeeHer, the leading global movement to eliminate gender bias in media and advertising, and AT&T* have joined forces to establish the SeeHer in Sports Scorecard Powered by AT&T . The scorecard provides measurement tools for key stakeholders in the industry, including brands, sports leagues, and media organizations, to quantify and benchmark their gender equality initiatives and programming. The information collected from the scorecard will provide crucial insight into representation in sports and will allow the industry to better reflect and connect with women consumers around the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005805/en/

SeeHer and AT&T began working on this resource after noticing a lack of progress in measurement and comprehensive assessment tools focused on the representation of women in sports. Inspired by SeeHer’s Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first data-driven methodology to identify gender bias in media, AT&T utilized their scale and resources to help establish the scorecard. Featuring a three-part framework across awareness, representation, and improvement, the scorecard allows stakeholders to quantify and benchmark their gender equality initiatives by answering a handful of questions. Respondents are also encouraged to confidentially share their responses with SeeHer to help establish industry-wide benchmarks, which will drive real change for women and girls in sports.

“ The current ecosystem of inequities for women in sports is vast and deep,” said Kellyn Smith Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T. “To create momentum and transformational change, we all have a role to play. Like all great sports teams throughout history, we must rally around a shared objective, work together, leverage our strengths, and inspire one another to pursue excellence. Only then will we begin to unlock what’s truly possible.”

Established in 2019 by SeeHer, whose members include media, marketing, and entertainment leaders , SeeHer in Sports works to improve and increase the visibility and distribution of women across the industry. AT&T, a member of the SeeHer movement, has been a leading voice for SeeHer in Sports since its inception.

“Whether on the field, in the stands, watching on TV, or at retail, women and girls are actively participating in the sports industry. It’s time we see her represented on screen,” said Jeannine Shao Collins, President, SeeHer, Association of National Advertisers. “We established SeeHer in Sports to help evolve how advertising and media include women in the conversation. This scorecard will change how women are represented in sports.”

The scorecard can be accessed here.

is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. Launched in 2016 by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in partnership with The Female Quotient (The FQ), SeeHer is changing how females are portrayed in media. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying females dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. The GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award in 2017 and leading to its global rollout in 2018. Since 2019, the movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her).

To learn more, visit

and follow SeeHer on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005805/en/

CONTACT: Andrea Holland

andreah@wk-pr.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS MOBILE/WIRELESS ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING ADVERTISING WOMEN COMMUNICATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: SeeHer

PUB: 09/28/2022 11:19 AM/DISC: 09/28/2022 11:20 AM