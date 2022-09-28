Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty: Warzone 1.0 says farewell with free banner commemorating its worst meta ever
With Warzone 2.0 less than two months away, Activision has rolled out Warzone's final major update.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Infinity Ward Has Announced That New Maps And Game Types Will Be Introduced For The Second Weekend Of The Beta
Infinity Ward has announced that the second beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have additional maps and game styles than the first. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 held its inaugural test weekend a week ago, and only PlayStation players were allowed to participate. Call of Duty fans on PC and Xbox may join in the second weekend of the beta. By seizing the moment, Infinity Ward has provided an even more comprehensive preview of the content that Modern Warfare 2 will offer.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Rumor May Be Exciting News for Titanfall Fans
Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.
dotesports.com
Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks
GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system. On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta - PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PS4 Performance Preview
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta hit PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One X, and Xbox over the weekend and we took a few of those platforms through their paces. Sporting the latest Infinity Ward 9 engine upgrades that add fun features like 120fps modes on current generation consoles, improved AI, and more we took a look at the modern versions in the Multi-player battleground and compared them to the PS4 version. The Xbox Series X and PS5 Modern Warfare 2 beta offers 60fps and 120fps modes. The PS4 Modern warfare 2 open beta 60fps mode was also tested within this IGN Performance review for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open beta.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s ‘final free content update’ drops tomorrow
The Last Stand midseason update is the “final free content update” for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s adding a bunch of new content tomorrow. Rebirth Island fans can look forward to the Resurgence Supreme game mode adding a fun twist to the popular mode. In Resurgence Supreme, ground loot is made up of epic quality or higher items. The gameplay has also been “fine-tuned for competitive gameplay,” introducing adjustments to health points and removal of “extraneous items,” among other changes. Expect the Resurgence Countdown to be increased in the mode, although the values of each action have also been doubled to “reward active play.”
NME
Players aren’t happy with ‘Overwatch 2’’s new mobile verification system
A new, compulsory verification system for Overwatch 2 is excluding huge swathes of players because it’s incompatible with pay-as-you-go or pre-paid mobile phones. Speaking about the new system for Battle.net, Blizzard explained that: “This additional layer of security is an industry-proven solution in combating both cheating and disruptive behaviour, further protecting your Overwatch 2 experience from bad actors.”
Everything we know about Call of Duty Season 5’s midseason update
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific get one last content update before the launch of Modern Warfare 2.
happygamer.com
Some Players In Apex Legends’ Latest Limited-Time Mode LTM, Gun Run, Have Stumbled Onto An Easter Egg Involving The Stuffed Dinosaur Nessie
Some lucky players have been discovering an Easter egg involving Nessie in Gun Run, a new chaotic LTM introduced in Season 14 of Apex Legends. Even if Respawn Entertainment has added a unique heirloom for Loba in this content update for the game, Gun Run, which is part of the Beast of Prey Collection Event, is likely the major attraction.
dotesports.com
All LTMs and dates in Apex Legends’ Fight or Fright 2022
Apex Legends’ Fight or Fright event is coming back with a vengeance in 2022, providing players with one of the largest (and by far the longest) editions so far. Within Fight or Fright 2022, players will have four weeks to take on the frightening celebrations, with three returning limited-time modes making an appearance as the guests of honor in this event.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
dotesports.com
How long does it take to unlock a skin on the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass?
In the spirit of “out with the old, in with the new,” Overwatch 2 is doing away with the previous game’s luck-based loot box system for cosmetics. Instead, players can now purchase cosmetics directly through the in-game shop and earn even more through the game’s new battle pass. Refreshed each season with new cosmetics and a different theme, the battle pass allows enterprising players to work their way up through 80 tiers of rewards as they play the game.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Warzone’s ‘final major update’ makes a game-changing adjustment to the cost of loadout drops
Call of Duty: Warzone’s last stand has arrived. The “final major update” for Warzone before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is here, and it’s changing the game in several key ways for players to really get wild and have some fun before the new titles are released.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
happygamer.com
Fortnite’s Battle Royale Mode For Those Who Pre-Order The Independent Game Goat Simulator 3, The Game’s Goat Character Will Be Available To Play
Fortnite fans can now obtain a powerful bovid skin by completing a bizarre crossover with Goat Simulator 3. In the 2014 original Goat Simulator, the player takes control of a goat and attempts to wreak as much havoc as possible over an open globe. In June, developer Coffee Stain Studios debuted a trailer for Goat Simulator 3, and now, as a way to promote their game, they are offering a Fortnite-themed pre-order bonus.
dotesports.com
All souvenirs in Overwatch 2, ranked
Overwatch’s long-anticipated sequel adds numerous important things to the game, like the switch to five vs. five competition as well as several new heroes. If you’re not here for the play-altering changes, you’ll likely approve of a new tier of cosmetics that joins the fray in Overwatch 2.
Comments / 0