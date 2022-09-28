Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
Bristol Press
Karen Bouchard Martineau
Karen Bouchard Martineau peacefully passed away at her home on 9/29/22; beloved wife of Robert Martineau, with whom she shared most of her joy. Besides her husband Robert, she leaves her son Richard and wife Meghan Brown of Cheshire, her sisters Pamela Goulet of Bristol, Laurie and Thomas Mehling of Bristol, Lisa and Jay Revaz of South Carolina, her brother-in-law John Martineau and wife Verenlly of Watertown, and her father-in-law Norman Martineau of Bristol; her grandchildren Richard Brady Pierce and Eli of Cheshire, her granddaughters Savannah Ledford and Mackenzie Smith of Louisville, KY, and her grandson Richard Brown- V (meaning the 5th) of Bristol, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Dunn Block
Joan Grande recently sent Edward “Bucky” Dunn, now living out of state, a photo of the KindCare Assisted Living facility being built downtown. He did this because the property and former building there housed what was known as the Dunn Block, a building in which Bucky’s grandfather, Edward F. Dunn, paid to build in the early 1900’s.
Bristol Press
James 'Jim' Virgil Steele
James “Jim” Virgil Steele, 85, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, (Sept. 28, 2022). Jim was born on Feb. 13, 1937, and was a son of the late Virgil and Jeannette (Fissette) Steele. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years Barbara (Lavoie) Steele. Jim was a proud...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football suffers worst loss since 2013
Scoring early and often, Enfield High School won its first football game in more than three years with a convincing 49-7 win over Bristol Central at the Rams home field Thursday night. It was Central’s worst loss since a 49-0 thumping at the hands of Windsor in 2013. The...
Bristol Press
St. Paul looking to get back on track Friday night against Watertown
The St. Paul Falcons are looking to right the ship this week as they take on the Watertown Indians Friday night. The Falcons and Indians are both coming off of 40-point shutouts with St. Paul falling to the WCA Spartans 49-0 and the Indians losing to Woodland 47-0. With their...
Bristol Press
Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser comes to an end after 25 years
BRISTOL – After 25 years of supporting Boys & Girls Club of Bristol youth enrichment and education, the Kiss-A-Pig Fundraiser with Farmer Paul Minor and Daisy, the famous pot-bellied pig, ended by raising $11,500 in traditional contest donations. As another gift, contestant and longtime Kiss-A-Pig participant Bob Fiondella with...
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football takes on winless Enfield Thursday night at home
Bristol Central had a very difficult night on the offensive side of the ball last week at Wilton. Thursday night the Rams come home to face an opponent that has struggled and are hoping to find the key to get the attack back on track. Enfield is 0-2 and has...
Bristol Press
Bristol resident named Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary
BRISTOL – Bristol resident Rosemarie LaBossiere was recently named the Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary. The group’s mission is to support the American Legion and seeks to “honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad,” read a statement provided by Rita Barlyski.
Bristol Press
St. Paul student named Archbishop's Annual Appeal Essay Contest winner
BRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School junior, Anna Guzda, was recently named the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal Essay Contest winner. Chairman of the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal Essay Contest and Pastor of St. Bridget of Sweden Parish Jeffrey Romans presented her with a $1,000 tuition grant in recognition of her achievement.
Bristol Press
Sharon Lee Kenney
Sharon Lee Kenney, 73 years old, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family & friends. Sharon was born in Meriden, and was a member of LHHS Class of 1968. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel F. Stebbins and stepfather, Thomas H. Stebbins. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gordon Kenney and nephew, Brian William Pinz. She is survived by her sister Patricia Stebbins of Bristol, and her loving nephew/Godson, Ron Pinz, Jr., who made his home with and looked out for her, for the past 10 years. Sharon worked as a central office technician for SNET for over 20 years, retiring in 2000. She subsequently worked at Comcast Customer Service in Berlin.
Bristol Press
Connecticut recognizes Bristol's Cultural District as the fifth in the state
BRISTOL – In recognition of Bristol cultural creations, spaces and downtown development, the state of Connecticut has recognized the city’s Cultural District as the fifth such district in the state. Area officials and arts supporters gathered at the New England Carousel Museum Wednesday to celebrate the announcement of...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern football hoping game against Avon will be spark it needs
The Bristol Eastern Lancers are still searching for their first win of the season as they enter a Week 4 matchup against the Avon Falcons. The Falcons enter the week 1-2 after coming off a 14-12 victory over Stratford. However, while Avon was able to pull out their first win last week, the Lancers offense struggled to move the ball in their 27-7 loss to Fairfield Warde.
Bristol Press
Plainville football remains winless ahead of home debut against Platt
PLAINVILLE – To say things have gone sideways for the Plainville Blue Devils to start the season would be an understatement. The team lost their quarterback just moments into their first game and had to go on the road in each of the first three weeks against some of the tougher opponents they’ll see all season.
Bristol Press
John 'Jack' F. O'Dell Jr.
John “Jack” F. O’Dell, Jr., 79, of Bristol, loving husband of Muriel (Casey) O’Dell, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Bristol Senior Center while enjoying a game of cornhole. He was born in New Britain on Sept. 13, 1943, and was the son of the late John Sr. and Vivian (Lockery) O’Dell. Jack worked for many years at Pratt & Whitney, and eventually he retired from Honeywell as a Quality Control Representative.
Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites community to Halloween party
BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites the community to join them in a “Spooky Blast” Halloween party Oct. 21. The Spooky Blast, a new event for the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Family Center at 255 West St. The party will include pumpkin painting, a costume contest with prizes, raffles, food and drinks, a photo booth and an inflatable haunted house.
Bristol Press
Bristol Chorale set for upcoming concerts
BRISTOL – Beginning rehearsal for its upcoming concerts, the Bristol Chorale is slated to have a Veterans Day Concert on Nov. 6 and its annual holiday concert Dec. 11. The chorale has over 80 members and is welcoming those 18 and over who have a desire to sing to come and join them in preparation of late year holiday performances. Richard Theriault will be directing both the chorale and Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Omar Arroyo, 27, 107 Martin Luther Ki, New Britain, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace. Kelley A. Bourn, 52, 70 Gaylord St. Apt. 712, Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny. Dominique Shaurice Fletcher, 25, 269 West Washington St. Apt. 6, Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to carry reg/ins card,...
Bristol Press
Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus seeking support for 2023 Mission Trip
BRISTOL – The Youth Ministry of St. Stanislaus Church is seeking the community's support for its 2023 Mission Trip and a chance to participate in a Mass with Pope Francis. To that end, they have announced several upcoming fundraisers and initiatives. Debbie Sousa, youth ministry director, said that youth...
Bristol Press
Bristol Town Republican Committee holding free viewing of '2000 Mules'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Town Republican Committee will be holding a free viewing of “2000 Mules” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at 7 Northwest Drive, Plainville VFW. The public is invited to join.
