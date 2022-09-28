ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School held in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. - Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?. The 85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School is taking place in Midland this weekend. The 3-day event trains Santa impersonators for events, malls, etc. Expert lecturers from all over the US and Canada teach the "heart of Santa." The...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Potter Street Station in Saginaw given historic status

SAGINAW, Mich. - A train station in Mid-Michigan has received historic district status. Under the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970, the Potter Street Station will now be able to earn benefits available to historic properties. The historic status also protects the building under the law. The status will...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

More than $1 million will be spent in downtown Flint for public safety

FLINT, Mich.— University of Michigan (UM) Flint was awarded more than $1 million grant money for public safety in downtown Flint. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded UM Flint $1.5 million over the course of three years—the grant was a year in the making. "This gives us more...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

S.T.A.R.S. to begin new routes and fees Oct. 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (S.T.A.R.S.) posted new routes and fees effective October 1. S.T.A.R.S. Routes 2022 by Samantha Sayles on Scribd. Visit S.T.A.R.S.'s website to learn more.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Institute of Arts closed due to water main break

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Institute of Arts is closed Thursday, September 29 due to a water main break. Officials say the FIA is expected to reopen Friday, September 30 for normal hours and programming. To stay updated, click here.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida

FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

WB lanes on M-25 between Euclid Ave and I-75 are closed due to accident

BAY COUNTY, Mich. — A traffic accident caused westbound M-25 between Euclid Ave and I-75, heading to US-10, to close until further notice. UPDATE: All lanes are back open on westbound M-25 for traffic. There is no further information at this time on the traffic accident. Stay with Mid-Michigan...
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint lead lines have yet to be replaced as the deadline approaches

FLINT, Mich. — An environmental advocacy group and local clean water advocates are calling out the City of Flint for failing to replace lead lines in the appointed time. The deadline is Friday, September 30—which is already an extension from its 2020 deadline. A lawsuit was file against...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun

SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Former Flint City Bucks player dies in crash

A former Flint City Buck player, Eugene Quaynor, has died after his vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to police. See info and photos from Tulsa Police on the matter here.
FLINT, MI

