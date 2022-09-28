Read full article on original website
85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School held in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. - Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?. The 85th year of the CWH Santa Claus School is taking place in Midland this weekend. The 3-day event trains Santa impersonators for events, malls, etc. Expert lecturers from all over the US and Canada teach the "heart of Santa." The...
Saginaw hospital honors lives lost during pandemic by featuring pillars of covenant
SAGINAW, Mich. —Covenant hospital honored the lives lost during the pat two and a half years of the pandemic by featuring three vibrant pillars. The three vibrant pillars are meant to be symbols of hope, healing and honor. Covenant hospital hosted the commemoration on September 28 recognizing the journey...
City of Flint partners with Flint Latinx to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich.—The City of Flint is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology & Community Center to provide Spanish translation services, with the goal of making sure that city services and communications are accessible for all Flint residents. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us...
Potter Street Station in Saginaw given historic status
SAGINAW, Mich. - A train station in Mid-Michigan has received historic district status. Under the Michigan Local Historic Districts Act of 1970, the Potter Street Station will now be able to earn benefits available to historic properties. The historic status also protects the building under the law. The status will...
More than $1 million will be spent in downtown Flint for public safety
FLINT, Mich.— University of Michigan (UM) Flint was awarded more than $1 million grant money for public safety in downtown Flint. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded UM Flint $1.5 million over the course of three years—the grant was a year in the making. "This gives us more...
S.T.A.R.S. to begin new routes and fees Oct. 1
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (S.T.A.R.S.) posted new routes and fees effective October 1. S.T.A.R.S. Routes 2022 by Samantha Sayles on Scribd. Visit S.T.A.R.S.'s website to learn more.
West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
Flint Institute of Arts closed due to water main break
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Institute of Arts is closed Thursday, September 29 due to a water main break. Officials say the FIA is expected to reopen Friday, September 30 for normal hours and programming. To stay updated, click here.
Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida
FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
EGLE: 95% of lead service lines replaced in the city of Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday that the city has reached a major milestone of 95 percent of lead service lines replaced, capping off a multi-million dollar residential lead line replacement program and water system infrastructure modernization effort.
WB lanes on M-25 between Euclid Ave and I-75 are closed due to accident
BAY COUNTY, Mich. — A traffic accident caused westbound M-25 between Euclid Ave and I-75, heading to US-10, to close until further notice. UPDATE: All lanes are back open on westbound M-25 for traffic. There is no further information at this time on the traffic accident. Stay with Mid-Michigan...
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Flint lead lines have yet to be replaced as the deadline approaches
FLINT, Mich. — An environmental advocacy group and local clean water advocates are calling out the City of Flint for failing to replace lead lines in the appointed time. The deadline is Friday, September 30—which is already an extension from its 2020 deadline. A lawsuit was file against...
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police arrest Saginaw resident in larceny case
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw Police investigators made an arrest in a larceny case Wednesday. On September 28, at around 2:30 p.m., Saginaw Police detectives had a search warrant at 535 S. Warren Ave, leading to the arrest of a 63-year-old male suspect. The suspect is a city resident and lives at the address.
Water line replacement approximately 95% complete, says City of Flint, but delays continue
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is releasing data from Rowe Engineering on the ongoing process to replace water lead lines. Learn more about the deadlines for replacement in the article linked below. According to Rowe Engineering, 27,428 water service lines have been excavated to date, bringing to the...
Flint residents expected to get $300 water credit, after City Council votes on resolution
FLINT, Mich. — Eligible Flint residents are expected to receive a $300 water credit after Flint City Council approved the resolution Monday. The City Council voted 5 to 4 on the approval Monday, September 26. The water credit budget will be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District issues response one week after incident
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools District has issued a statement to the media, one week after incident that lead to an arrest at the high school. See the full statement from the district below:
Former Flint City Bucks player dies in crash
A former Flint City Buck player, Eugene Quaynor, has died after his vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to police. See info and photos from Tulsa Police on the matter here.
Man accused of making threat against GM Plant let out on bond, then arrested on gun charge
FLINT, Mich. - A man that is facing charges for allegedly making a threat against a GM Plant in Flint was let out on bond. Since then, he has been arrested again on separate gun charges, according to court records. Paris Desean Alexander was charged with false report or threat...
