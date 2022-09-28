Fahrenheit 313 Launches Sneaker App That Donates to DPS

Sneaker shop, Fahrenheit 313 , launched it’s app, Fire Exchange, that connects sneaker-heads together, give users exclusive in-store perks, and grants them early access to the store’s shoe inventory. For every $15 monthly subscription, the store donates $3 to the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) .

While many companies were forced to close during the pandemic, Frederick Paul II, owner of Fahrenheit 313, managed to stay open. He established an online presence, which would eventually lead to a loyal client base, a community and an sneaker app that generates revenue for the store and donations for the DPS.

Frederick B. Paul II, owner of the sneaker shop Fahrenheit 313 on Livernois, Detroit

“No matter how big we get, we’re always going to make sure we’re donating back to the city; and we want people to actually be able to see where those dollars are going and the impact that’s being made,” Paul said. “It’s really important to start with the youth — the children in the schools. We have to start young with teaching them certain things, things that I didn’t get necessarily growing up.”

Paul uses social media to keep his customers engaged, run conversational polls and depends on online sales to survive. His sneaker store at 20114 Livernois Ave., in Detroit had just opened when COVID-19 hit. “Our grand opening day was great but then literally we shut down the next week, so for me it was just survival at that point ,” Paul told Detroit Metro Times . “We worked so hard to get here, and we’re not gonna let this stop us. It was just about using our resources and being creative.”

Fire Exchange is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS .

