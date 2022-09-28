ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Memorial, NU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality, & Mission will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Entrepreneur School of Thought, 1110 19th St., Niagara Falls. At this time, vaccination shots will be available...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Health hosts 'Career Carnival' at downtown headquarters

On-the-spot hiring event features open interviews and activities for the entire family. Come one, come all to Catholic Health’s first-ever “Career Carnival” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative and regional training center, located at 144 Genesee St., Buffalo. A press...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Could mask rules return?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrates its new office space

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce now has new office space at 2680 Grand Island Blvd., which, according to Chamber President Eric Fiebelkorn, will encourage “community building for our membership and even for some folks that are not members but are community organizations that support us.”. The new offices...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
AKRON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
EAST AURORA, NY
wnypapers.com

NCCC Foundation's scholarship gala offers one-of-a-kind auction

The Niagara County Community College Foundation scholarship gala will return to an in-person event on Oct. 22 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. To celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary, this year’s fundraiser will be celebrated as a diamond anniversary-themed gala. Organizers have planned a high-end auction full of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

