Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnypapers.com
Memorial, NU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality, & Mission will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Entrepreneur School of Thought, 1110 19th St., Niagara Falls. At this time, vaccination shots will be available...
Demand for nurse practitioners increases
The demand for nurse practitioners continues to increase. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said nearly 113,000 jobs are expected to be added to the economy by 2031.
Sisters Hospital hiring food service positions
Open interviews for food service positions at the Main Street Campus. Interested applicants are invited to attend an 'on the spot' hiring event Thursday.
Food pantry in Downtown Buffalo reaches unnoticed community
A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health hosts 'Career Carnival' at downtown headquarters
On-the-spot hiring event features open interviews and activities for the entire family. Come one, come all to Catholic Health’s first-ever “Career Carnival” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative and regional training center, located at 144 Genesee St., Buffalo. A press...
firefighternation.com
Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Canned for Medical Marijuana Use Wins First Round in Getting Rehired
Patrick Lakamp – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Sep. 29—A Buffalo firefighter fired over his medical marijuana use can proceed with his legal action to get his job back, a state judge ruled Thursday, but the judge declined to immediately reinstate him as he requested. State Supreme Court Justice...
WKBW-TV
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
wnypapers.com
United Way of Greater Niagara holds awards breakfast & campaign kickoff, awards local community members
United Way of Greater Niagara held its annual awards breakfast and campaign kickoff on Friday, Sept. 23, at Niagara Riverside Resort, located at 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Its annual campaign also officially began. This year’s campaign is co-chaired by Denise Abbott, CWA Local 1168 of DeGraff Medical Hospital; and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wutv29.com
Could mask rules return?
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
NYSDOL recovers thousands in unpaid wages for Buffalo-based company's employees
The state's Department of Labor announced Wednesday that nearly $200,000 in unpaid wages were recovered for 93 employees working at a Buffalo-based company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrates its new office space
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce now has new office space at 2680 Grand Island Blvd., which, according to Chamber President Eric Fiebelkorn, will encourage “community building for our membership and even for some folks that are not members but are community organizations that support us.”. The new offices...
Neighbors upset over two overdoes in vacant home
Residents who live near a vacant home on Buffalo's West Side say people are overdosing there. They said it took days for one body to be found.
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did
Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
Invasive aquatic plant hydrilla found at Niawanda Park boat launch
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant, was spotted last year in North Tonawanda. It's been spotted again recently, this time in the City of Tonawanda, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. "This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat...
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
wnypapers.com
NCCC Foundation's scholarship gala offers one-of-a-kind auction
The Niagara County Community College Foundation scholarship gala will return to an in-person event on Oct. 22 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. To celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary, this year’s fundraiser will be celebrated as a diamond anniversary-themed gala. Organizers have planned a high-end auction full of...
Locals on N. Clinton speak out on what’s fueling gun violence in their community
After hearing a 3-year-old was caught up in the latest shooting on their street, many feared the next one could be their kids.
Comments / 0