On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.

SALEM, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO