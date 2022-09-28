ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Pen City Current

Hounds sluggish, but find way to knock off River Kings

FORT MADISON - The game of football is played in yards, but sometimes it comes down to inches. An extra point that came up just inches short of bouncing over the cross bar with 2:42 left in the first half ended up being the difference in a 14-13 Fort Madison win over Clinton in Class 4A, District 3 football Friday night at Coan Field.
FORT MADISON, IA
247Sports

Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings

Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Sports
City
Hamilton, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
Mount Pleasant, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – LaVerne Westercamp, 81, Farmington

LaVerne Westercamp, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on September 11, 1941, at his family home outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, the son of John and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On December 7, 1968, he married Deah Gorman.
FARMINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, September 30, 2022

09/29/22 – 5:19 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 09/29/22 – 8:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Tasha Marie Carter, 41, of Fort Madison, at the interesection of 18th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving while barred.
FORT MADISON, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Pen City Current

Graber hopes state may look at county's ambulance woes

LEE COUNTY - Local officials are looking into possible funding streams at local and state levels to help offset what could be a $1 million shortfall in the Lee County Ambulance service. The ambulance service is expecting a large demand with the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital effective Friday...
LEE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
ktvo.com

Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa

NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges

On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
SALEM, IA
Pen City Current

Kiwanis wants to find spookiest house

FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire

ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
ATALISSA, IA
khqa.com

Man facing drug, eluding charges after traffic stop

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A traffic stop in Hancock County ended with a man in jail facing drug possession and eluding police charges. On Friday, a deputy on patrol near Niota attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled on county roads for approximately two miles before stopping, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

