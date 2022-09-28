Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Hounds sluggish, but find way to knock off River Kings
FORT MADISON - The game of football is played in yards, but sometimes it comes down to inches. An extra point that came up just inches short of bouncing over the cross bar with 2:42 left in the first half ended up being the difference in a 14-13 Fort Madison win over Clinton in Class 4A, District 3 football Friday night at Coan Field.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dale Willard Parish, 65, Keosauqua
Dale Willard Parish, 65, of Keosauqua, Iowa, passed away at 12:22 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Fort Madison, Iowa, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 6, 1956, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Clell and Madalynne (Steinmeyer) Parish. He is survived by son: Lee...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – LaVerne Westercamp, 81, Farmington
LaVerne Westercamp, 81, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on September 11, 1941, at his family home outside of Bonaparte, Iowa, the son of John and Elsie (Triplett) Westercamp. On December 7, 1968, he married Deah Gorman.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, September 30, 2022
09/29/22 – 5:19 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 09/29/22 – 8:15 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Tasha Marie Carter, 41, of Fort Madison, at the interesection of 18th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving while barred.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
Pen City Current
Graber hopes state may look at county's ambulance woes
LEE COUNTY - Local officials are looking into possible funding streams at local and state levels to help offset what could be a $1 million shortfall in the Lee County Ambulance service. The ambulance service is expecting a large demand with the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital effective Friday...
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa
Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
rejournals.com
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
Former Iowa State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Excessive Use of Force
As we covered last November, Robert James Smith of the Iowa State Patrol was charged by a federal grand jury with violating a motorcyclist's civil rights by using unreasonable force. Smith has been accused of using excessive force several times in his career as a state trooper, but this particular...
KBUR
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
Pen City Current
Kiwanis wants to find spookiest house
FORT MADISON - Think you have the spookiest house on the block? Enter to find out!. The Fort Madison Kiwanis Club is hosting a Halloween House Decorating contest fundraiser where residents of Fort Madison can enter to win a prize for having the best decorated house! Fort Madison Kiwanis Club members will judge participants based on curb appeal, anything that can be seen from the street or sidewalk. The winner will receive a yard sign and $50.
KWQC
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
khqa.com
Man facing drug, eluding charges after traffic stop
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A traffic stop in Hancock County ended with a man in jail facing drug possession and eluding police charges. On Friday, a deputy on patrol near Niota attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled on county roads for approximately two miles before stopping, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
