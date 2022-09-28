ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston area national parks temporarily closing in preparation for Hurricane Ian

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Park Service (NPS) announced that Charleston area sites will be closed temporarily due to anticipated threats of Hurricane Ian.

Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, and Charleston Pinckney National Historic Site will all be closed until the storm passes the Charleston area.

In addition, the Liberty Square Visitor Education Center will be closed Wednesday and no special park use permits will be issued until further notice, NPS said.

Concession-operated ferry trips to Fort Sumter are also suspended. The park sites will close starting Thursday.

After the storm passes, the NPS will conduct post-storm assessments in determining that facilities are safe for visitors and employees.

The park may also be issued a new advisory if the storm track changes.

Alerts can be checked on the park website with updated information.

