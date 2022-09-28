Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News
When the Indianapolis Colts took the field on Wednesday for practice, running back Jonathan Taylor was not present. He was then added to the injury report with a toe injury. Through three games this season, Taylor has 61 carries for 286 yards and a touchdown. He also has eight receptions for 43 yards.
numberfire.com
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) will meet for the first time this season in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With both teams coming off of their first wins of the season, this should make for an interesting matchup. Neither team has played up to expectation, but getting that first win out of the way was huge.
NFL Week 4 picks: Colts vs Titans odds in AFC South matchup
This matchup has been, in recent years, the bellwether for AFC South leadership. The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-2) in NFL Week 4 action, and, this time, both teams come in with plenty of questions. The Colts are 3-point favorites, according to Draft Kings, and the over/under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Landry turned in back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, so he should be good to go versus the Vikings. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in London. Saints' beat writer Nick Underhill believes that Landry should also benefit if Andy Dalton starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.J. Brown on playing for Titans' Mike Vrabel: 'No fun over there'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recently dished on what it was like to play for head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, and even compared his experience in Nashville to his new home in Philly. Brown was a second-round pick of the Titans in 2019 and spent three...
Colts have respect for Titans' physicality
Both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans enter a Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium expecting a physical bout between the AFC South rivals. Though both teams have played under expectations to begin the season, they also are both coming off their first wins of the 2022 campaign. Regardless...
Nashville offers ticket deal for Colts vs. Titans NFL Week 7 game
Remember how team owner Jim Irsay urged -- really urged -- Indianapolis Colts fans to be at their rowdiest for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans?. They can do that in Nashville in Week 7, as well. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is offering discount tickets for the Oct....
Titans vs. Colts predictions: Staff picks for Week 4
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the first time in 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4. These two teams will have their final meeting in Week 7 in Nashville. Pegged as the two best teams in the AFC South going into the season, the Titans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) available for Week 4
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (toe) is available for Week 4's game against the Tennessee Titans. As expected, Taylor will be available for Sunday's clash with the Titans. After his first ever missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor returned to full practices on Thursday/Friday and should be good to go for Week 4.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Thursday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their second-to-last injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Sunday in Week 4. The Titans had two new additions to the injury report on Thursday, one of which included right guard Nate Davis, who is now dealing with a knee injury.
numberfire.com
Texans' Dameon Pierce (hip) upgraded to full practice on Thursday
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (hip) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after opening the week as limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go for Sunday's clash with the Chargers.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (shoulder) expected to sit Sunday for Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is "probably out" for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, per head coach Dan Campbell. That has been the expectation all week, but Swift still hasn't been officially ruled out. Jamaal Williams will likely lead the backfield in what should be a favorable game script for the ground game (Lions-3.5), with Craig Reynolds also mixing in. Last week, Williams ran 20 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he added 2 catches for 20 yards.
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (thigh) missing for Panthers again
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) did not practice again on Thursday. McCaffrey has now missed back-to-back practices to start the week, but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule previously indicated that he wasn't concerned about the star running back's status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey will presumably need to participate in some capacity at Friday's practice to be cleared to play, but that remains to be seen. Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties if McCaffrey is unavailable.
WISH-TV
Irsay challenges Colts fans ahead of Titans visit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t tell Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay that it’s only Week 4 of the regular season. In a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, Irsay challenged Colts fans to inject their enthusiasm Sunday against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans to a noise level like “never before” at Lucas Oil Stadium.
ESPN
As Henry and Taylor are set to face off, Titans and Colts look to get star RBs on track
It’s been three years since a running back not named Jonathan Taylor or Derrick Henry won the NFL’s rushing title. Through three games, neither is the NFL’s leading rusher. But the two top-flight backs will be front and center Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m. ET,...
Comments / 0