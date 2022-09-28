ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior dog gets a major transformation

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 3 days ago

Meet Linguine! He is a 10-year-old, 10-pound Maltese mix who has gone through quite a transformation. Linguine was found as a stray with matted hair and suffering from dental disease. PAWS Chicago took him in so he could receive the care that he needed, including grooming and dental surgery. Now, Linguine is ready to find his forever home.

This senior pup enjoys his stuffed toys and running around with his pup pals. He is a sociable dog who loves to meet new people. If you are looking for him to do a trick or command, food is his favorite motivator. He will even dance on his hind legs for a treat!

Linguine is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center Visit pawschicago.org to learn more about the process and schedule an appointment.

Over the last few months, PAWS Chicago has experienced a rise in senior pets being relinquished or abandoned. Currently, they have nearly 60 seniors in their program, including Linguine and Brownie . This is a much higher number than usual.

PAWS Chicago believes there are many benefits to adopting a senior pet. For one, an adopter knows exactly they are getting when it comes to the dog's size, coat and personality, unlike adopting a puppy. Older pets are also often housetrained and understand basic commands.

North Shore New Friend Adoption Event: October 1

Meet adoptable pets at PAWS Chicago's North Shore New Friend Adoption Event on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 3pm. Located at the PAWS Chicago Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park, this event is a great place for animal lovers to find their new forever best friend.

WGN TV

Pets impacted by Hurricane Ian headed to Chicago

CHICAGO – More than 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, including pets. This weekend some 35 cats and dogs impacted by the hurricane will arrive in Chicago. Volunteers and staff with The Anti-Cruelty Society are moving the animals...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS volunteers head to Florida's Gulf Coast to rescue abandoned pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As people begin to pick up the pieces after the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, a Chicago organization heads to Florida to rescue dozens of animals left homeless after the storm.PAWS Chicago said volunteers from Chicago will rescue and bring back 42 homeless pets from Florida's Gulf Coast. The organization will partner with the Humane Society Naples and the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers.Rescue vans will leave the PAWS Chicago Medical Center and make a 21-hour drive to Humane Society Naples. The animals and volunteers are expected to return to Chicago on Monday.There are way to help...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
All About Chicago

What's The Most Dog-Friendly Neighborhood In Chicago?

By that I mean safe neighborhoods where there’s actually patches of grass on the sidewalks that aren’t fenced up with signs saying ‘no dogs’ …. For the vast amount of dogs I see being walked around lake view, there sure is literally nowhere for them to pee or poop that isn’t cement or a designated park :(
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest

Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
LAKE FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mystery behind holes in SUE the T. Rex's jaw solved?

CHICAGO - Part of a mystery has been solved about SUE the T-Rex after decades of debate about why the dinosaur has holes in its head. This has been closely studied by scientists at Chicago's Field Museum. New research announced Friday says it was not a fungus-like bacterial infection that...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire

The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago

The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
CHICAGO, IL
