Senior dog gets a major transformation

Meet Linguine! He is a 10-year-old, 10-pound Maltese mix who has gone through quite a transformation. Linguine was found as a stray with matted hair and suffering from dental disease. PAWS Chicago took him in so he could receive the care that he needed, including grooming and dental surgery. Now, Linguine is ready to find his forever home.

This senior pup enjoys his stuffed toys and running around with his pup pals. He is a sociable dog who loves to meet new people. If you are looking for him to do a trick or command, food is his favorite motivator. He will even dance on his hind legs for a treat!

Linguine is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center Visit pawschicago.org to learn more about the process and schedule an appointment.

Adopt Linguine today!

Linguine Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Over the last few months, PAWS Chicago has experienced a rise in senior pets being relinquished or abandoned. Currently, they have nearly 60 seniors in their program, including Linguine and Brownie . This is a much higher number than usual.

PAWS Chicago believes there are many benefits to adopting a senior pet. For one, an adopter knows exactly they are getting when it comes to the dog's size, coat and personality, unlike adopting a puppy. Older pets are also often housetrained and understand basic commands.

North Shore New Friend Adoption Event: October 1

Meet adoptable pets at PAWS Chicago's North Shore New Friend Adoption Event on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 3pm. Located at the PAWS Chicago Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park, this event is a great place for animal lovers to find their new forever best friend.