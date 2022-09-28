Read full article on original website
Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo
Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
Catholic Health hosts 'Career Carnival' at downtown headquarters
On-the-spot hiring event features open interviews and activities for the entire family. Come one, come all to Catholic Health’s first-ever “Career Carnival” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative and regional training center, located at 144 Genesee St., Buffalo. A press...
Neighbors upset over two overdoes in vacant home
Residents who live near a vacant home on Buffalo's West Side say people are overdosing there. They said it took days for one body to be found.
Buffalo Diocese ‘Road to Renewal’ sets churches on new path
“We know the church has to change. It can't stay the way that it's operating now for a number of reasons,” remarked Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar, Renewal & Development.
NCCC Foundation's scholarship gala offers one-of-a-kind auction
The Niagara County Community College Foundation scholarship gala will return to an in-person event on Oct. 22 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. To celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary, this year’s fundraiser will be celebrated as a diamond anniversary-themed gala. Organizers have planned a high-end auction full of...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 30 - October 2
The month of October begins this weekend, and with that comes a whole lot of fun Halloween and fall-esque activities for the entire family.
Memorial, NU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality, & Mission will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Entrepreneur School of Thought, 1110 19th St., Niagara Falls. At this time, vaccination shots will be available...
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY
Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
Niagara Community Action Program: Warm in the winter - cool in the summer
The Weatherization Assistance Program was created at the federal level in 1976 in response to a national energy crisis. Since its inception, it has continued to serve as the nation’s core program for delivering energy-efficient services to low-income households in every state in America with priority given to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and households with children.
Let’s Leave the Leaves
As Autumn arrives, Buffalo is slowly beginning the process of morphing into a landscape of warm hues. The intensely vivid colors of fall add even more beauty to an already scenic backdrop, from downtown skyscrapers, to historic grain mills, to houses/mansions from the early 20th Century, to a vibrant waterfront, and Olmsted Parks.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
7 News spoke with numerous people from Buffalo who have homes in Florida
Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida. Buffalo natives say the damage in Florida is unbelievable and will take a long time to clean up.
Bird Scooters coming to North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, are bringing shared e-scooters to North Tonawanda. This new transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips within city limits for riders age 18 and up.
Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association annual memorial service
The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association will honor deceased members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department who answered their final alarm during this past year. A service will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Firehouse 8 (Hyde Park Boulevard and Royal Avenue). A...
Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrates its new office space
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce now has new office space at 2680 Grand Island Blvd., which, according to Chamber President Eric Fiebelkorn, will encourage “community building for our membership and even for some folks that are not members but are community organizations that support us.”. The new offices...
Scajaquada: The Lost Waters
Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
Flu shot clinic to be held at Golden Age Center
The Grand Island Golden Age Center, at 3278 Whitehaven Road, will host a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The clinic is “a community event that’s open to the public right here on Grand Island,” explained Jen Menter, recreation supervisor of the center. The flu shots will be administered by Walgreen’s employees.
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023
NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
