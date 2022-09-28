ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Flowers Being Given Away In Buffalo

Flowers are always a nice gesture. It's even nicer when someone decides that they are going to take all their flowers and give them away...for free. Flowers have a way of brightening a day. Whether it's just because they're being thought of or it's the beauty of the flowers themselves, they just have a way of making people feel good. Even if it's just for a while.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Health hosts 'Career Carnival' at downtown headquarters

On-the-spot hiring event features open interviews and activities for the entire family. Come one, come all to Catholic Health’s first-ever “Career Carnival” on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative and regional training center, located at 144 Genesee St., Buffalo. A press...
BUFFALO, NY
City
Youngstown, NY
wnypapers.com

NCCC Foundation's scholarship gala offers one-of-a-kind auction

The Niagara County Community College Foundation scholarship gala will return to an in-person event on Oct. 22 at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. To celebrate the college’s 60th anniversary, this year’s fundraiser will be celebrated as a diamond anniversary-themed gala. Organizers have planned a high-end auction full of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Memorial, NU to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Niagara University’s Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equality, & Mission will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Entrepreneur School of Thought, 1110 19th St., Niagara Falls. At this time, vaccination shots will be available...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY

Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Community Action Program: Warm in the winter - cool in the summer

The Weatherization Assistance Program was created at the federal level in 1976 in response to a national energy crisis. Since its inception, it has continued to serve as the nation’s core program for delivering energy-efficient services to low-income households in every state in America with priority given to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and households with children.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
buffalorising.com

Let’s Leave the Leaves

As Autumn arrives, Buffalo is slowly beginning the process of morphing into a landscape of warm hues. The intensely vivid colors of fall add even more beauty to an already scenic backdrop, from downtown skyscrapers, to historic grain mills, to houses/mansions from the early 20th Century, to a vibrant waterfront, and Olmsted Parks.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Bird Scooters coming to North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, are bringing shared e-scooters to North Tonawanda. This new transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips within city limits for riders age 18 and up.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrates its new office space

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce now has new office space at 2680 Grand Island Blvd., which, according to Chamber President Eric Fiebelkorn, will encourage “community building for our membership and even for some folks that are not members but are community organizations that support us.”. The new offices...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
buffalorising.com

Scajaquada: The Lost Waters

Everyone wants to know what’s going to happen with the downgrading of the Scajaquada Expressway and Scajaquada Creek. We are all aware of the possibilities and the potential. We know that different organizations and groups all have their own ideas about what it will be. Then there’s the DOT, which has its own ideas, and tends to act upon those ideas without listening to the community, or take the community’s best interest to heart.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Flu shot clinic to be held at Golden Age Center

The Grand Island Golden Age Center, at 3278 Whitehaven Road, will host a flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The clinic is “a community event that’s open to the public right here on Grand Island,” explained Jen Menter, recreation supervisor of the center. The flu shots will be administered by Walgreen’s employees.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
WKBW-TV

Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close at the beginning of 2023

NEWFANE, NY — After 25 years of serving the people of Western New York Gordon Harper is retiring, and closing Gordie Harper's Bazaar. But it comes as a bittersweet feeling for Gordon. "I know people love coming here, i feel bad that i have to close down but i...
NEWFANE, NY

