WATCH: ATT SPORTSNET, NHL NETWORK | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue their 2022 preseason schedule against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 PM from KeyBank Center. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Pittsburgh holds a 8-2-1 record against Buffalo, outscoring the Sabres 38-21 over that span. During the 2021 preseason, the Penguins used 5-4 and 2-1 victories to take both games against the Sabres. The last time the two sides met in the regular season, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all found the back of the net in a 4-3 shootout loss on March 23rd in Buffalo. Fans can watch the game live on AT&T SportsNet. Steve Mears and Bob Errey will have the call, alongside rinkside reporter Dan Potash. Fans can also listen to the game live on the team's official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Josh Getzoff and Phil Bourque will call the action.

