Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Dan’s Daily: Aston-Reese Progress in Toronto, Penguins Get After it

The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.
Injury Bug Already Catching the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins season opener is still a few weeks away, but injuries have already impacted the roster. Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger have been absent from practice this week due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, Kasperi Kapanen missed Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings due to an illness.
Penguins Trim Training-Camp Roster to 54

The Pittsburgh Penguins are slowly whittling away at their training-camp roster. Two goaltenders, Tommy Nappier and Taylor Gauthier, were assigned to the camp of the Penguins’ farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon. Nappier is playing on an American Hockey League contract and Gauthier was signed as a free agent...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Position Battles, Arizona Lowers Chychrun Trade Ask?

There is but one star remaining in the NHL trade rumors, and the Arizona Coyotes may be ready to offer a discount from the Ferrari-like sticker price on Jakob Chychrun. The TSN Insiders dove into that possibility. Minnesota could put Matt Dumba back on the trade block. In the craziest story today, the Toronto Maple Leafs are experimenting with Mitch Marner on defense. And the Pittsburgh Penguins roster battles are taking a clear shape.
Game Preview: 10.01.22 Preseason at BUF

WATCH: ATT SPORTSNET, NHL NETWORK | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue their 2022 preseason schedule against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 PM from KeyBank Center. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Pittsburgh holds a 8-2-1 record against Buffalo, outscoring the Sabres 38-21 over that span. During the 2021 preseason, the Penguins used 5-4 and 2-1 victories to take both games against the Sabres. The last time the two sides met in the regular season, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all found the back of the net in a 4-3 shootout loss on March 23rd in Buffalo. Fans can watch the game live on AT&T SportsNet. Steve Mears and Bob Errey will have the call, alongside rinkside reporter Dan Potash. Fans can also listen to the game live on the team's official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Josh Getzoff and Phil Bourque will call the action.
Dan’s Daily: Coaches Trade Chirps About Their Looks, Penguins Take Shape

The Pittsburgh Penguins split their remaining squad into two groups, and coaches put Radim Zohorna into the NHL group and Drew O’Connor into the minor league group. Even NHL coaches are having some fun with the weird list put out by a gambling company that ranked NHL coaches by their attractiveness. The Vancouver Canucks owner is facing allegations of child abuse. Matt Murray is off to a good start in Toronto, Michel Therrien ripped his prospects during his time as Canadiens head coach, and Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was fined the max for a punch on Tuesday night.
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers

As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens

Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

