Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Dan’s Daily: Aston-Reese Progress in Toronto, Penguins Get After it
The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.
Penguins Roster Battles: Stocks Up, Stocks Down (and Zohorna Way Up)
Uncharacteristically, the Pittsburgh Penguins are not searching for talent at the bottom of their lineup but rather sorting through more qualified candidates than slots exist. The defense corps is in a similar state of affairs as three defensemen are battling for the left side of the third-pairing, and a fourth may be fighting for the seventh spot.
For Rust, Being Mr. Versatility Certainly Has its Perks
Imagine heading out to work in the morning and your options are driving the Porsche or the BMW. OK, that’s out of our league for most of us. Not so much for Pittsburgh Penguins top-six winger Bryan Rust – at least metaphorically. PHN asked Rust Thursday whether that...
Injury Bug Already Catching the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins season opener is still a few weeks away, but injuries have already impacted the roster. Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger have been absent from practice this week due to upper-body injuries. Meanwhile, Kasperi Kapanen missed Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings due to an illness.
Penguins Practice Notes: Blueger Out, Carter Skates, Pickering’s 1st Practice
CRANBERRY — Sam Poulin got the call to skate with the big group on Thursday during Pittsburgh Penguins practice. Poulin was in the minor league group when the team first split on Wednesday. The space for Poulin was created by Teddy Blueger suffering an upper-body injury in practice on...
Penguins Trim Training-Camp Roster to 54
The Pittsburgh Penguins are slowly whittling away at their training-camp roster. Two goaltenders, Tommy Nappier and Taylor Gauthier, were assigned to the camp of the Penguins’ farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday afternoon. Nappier is playing on an American Hockey League contract and Gauthier was signed as a free agent...
Steelers make roster moves ahead of Jets game
The Steelers have made a few moves heading into the Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Defensive back Mark Gilbert has been signed back to the practice squad.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Position Battles, Arizona Lowers Chychrun Trade Ask?
There is but one star remaining in the NHL trade rumors, and the Arizona Coyotes may be ready to offer a discount from the Ferrari-like sticker price on Jakob Chychrun. The TSN Insiders dove into that possibility. Minnesota could put Matt Dumba back on the trade block. In the craziest story today, the Toronto Maple Leafs are experimenting with Mitch Marner on defense. And the Pittsburgh Penguins roster battles are taking a clear shape.
Archibald: Returning to Penguins Was His ‘Best Option’
CRANBERRY — Josh Archibald is a blue-collar winger, one of quite a few in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ training camp. There are more of them, in fact, than there are spots available on the regular-season roster. Who will end up with those positions remains to be seen, but Archibald,...
Game Preview: 10.01.22 Preseason at BUF
WATCH: ATT SPORTSNET, NHL NETWORK | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins continue their 2022 preseason schedule against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 PM from KeyBank Center. Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Pittsburgh holds a 8-2-1 record against Buffalo, outscoring the Sabres 38-21 over that span. During the 2021 preseason, the Penguins used 5-4 and 2-1 victories to take both games against the Sabres. The last time the two sides met in the regular season, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all found the back of the net in a 4-3 shootout loss on March 23rd in Buffalo. Fans can watch the game live on AT&T SportsNet. Steve Mears and Bob Errey will have the call, alongside rinkside reporter Dan Potash. Fans can also listen to the game live on the team's official radio flagship, 105.9 The X. Josh Getzoff and Phil Bourque will call the action.
Penguins Sam Poulin Getting Close to NHL, ‘I Could Play This Year’
CRANBERRY — The players selected immediately after Sam Poulin have played in the NHL, at least 69 games and counting. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected the heavy winger 21st overall in 2019 with the full knowledge Poulin had work to do to reach his full potential. Skating was tops on...
NHL Notebook: Reports pour cool water on Chychrun to Oilers, Canucks part ways with Rachel Doerrie and more
To be frank, this is a mistake and could be a missed opportunity for the Oilers. I like Philp Broberg as a prospect quite a bit and think he has a solid ceiling as a good second-pairing defenceman down the road. We don’t, however, know if this is even attainable for Broberg as a prospect.
Dan’s Daily: Coaches Trade Chirps About Their Looks, Penguins Take Shape
The Pittsburgh Penguins split their remaining squad into two groups, and coaches put Radim Zohorna into the NHL group and Drew O’Connor into the minor league group. Even NHL coaches are having some fun with the weird list put out by a gambling company that ranked NHL coaches by their attractiveness. The Vancouver Canucks owner is facing allegations of child abuse. Matt Murray is off to a good start in Toronto, Michel Therrien ripped his prospects during his time as Canadiens head coach, and Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was fined the max for a punch on Tuesday night.
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
Red Wings C Andrew Copp (core) believes he could be available for season opener against Canadiens
Red Wings center Andrew Copp re-aggravated a core muscle injury back in August that was nagging him last season, resulting in surgery at that time. The expected timeline for recovery put his availability for the start of the season in question but the veteran told reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press that he feels that he’s ahead of schedule enough to the point where he could be available on October 14th when they take on Montreal. Copp signed a five-year, $28.125MM contract this summer to serve as Detroit’s second-line center following a career year that saw him put up 21 goals and 32 assists in 72 games.
