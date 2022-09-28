Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
wwnytv.com
Sandy Creek sees flooding as they were hit with lake effect rain
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Over the past 24 hours, Sandy Creek has been hammered by lake effect rain. Data shows 4 inches of rain fell, leaving residents with rushing water and soaked sidewalks. “It’s a lot of water. All over. You can even take a boat out in...
wwnytv.com
Freeze warning issued for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
wwnytv.com
For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”. The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation. Jefferson County is one of nine...
wwnytv.com
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
flackbroadcasting.com
Extensive damage reported at Croghan work shop after truck fire sparked, spread to garage
LEWIS COUNTY- Local authorities are investigating what sparked a vehicle fire that spread through part of a workshop garage early Wednesday in Croghan, NY. Fire alarms sounded shortly before 5:00 a.m. after a witness saw flames coming from a truck at 9843 State Route 812, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
wwnytv.com
Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the property. The notices went up Tuesday as Jefferson County is condemning the property. The motel was cited for seven major code violations in August. Jefferson...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Mattress Recycling Option Available for Watertown, NY Residents
Watertown residents have a new option for recycling mattresses and box springs. The City is collaborating with a company that will, for a fee, pick up these items from the curbside once a month and recycle them. The next collection date is Oct. 11. New state regulations that change the rules for disposing of mattresses and box springs take effect on Nov. 1, but the City of Watertown has not yet announced the official transition date. Until then, trash/recycling contractor Republic will continue to collect the mattresses and box springs for incineration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called, the “One Chip Challenge.”. It’s hot to taste, touch, and it’s hot online. Videos of people eating the chip have gone viral on sites like TikTok. “Kids...
wwnytv.com
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair of Lewis County men allegedly stole alcoholic beverages from local convenience store, police say
LOWVILLE- A pair of Lewis County men are accused of stealing merchandise from a local convenience store, authorities say. Jason Lynch, 26, and Brandon Tackett, 26, both of Lowville, NY were arrested Wednesday by Lowville Village Police. Officers say the pair are accused of one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lewis County resident allegedly violated court order of protection in Croghan
CROGHAN- A Lewis County resident is accused of violating an order of protection, authorities say. Laurie A. Fort, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after noontime Tuesday. Fort is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order).
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform
MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
informnny.com
Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
wwnytv.com
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
WRGB
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
Comments / 0