Alexandria Bay, NY

informnny.com

North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Freeze warning issued for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected. The NWS says frost and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

County to vote on future of old paper mill property

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property. The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Hotis Motel condemned, residents have 30 days to evacuate

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel in the Town of Pamelia is condemned. Residents now have 30 days to vacate the property. The notices went up Tuesday as Jefferson County is condemning the property. The motel was cited for seven major code violations in August. Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Mattress Recycling Option Available for Watertown, NY Residents

Watertown residents have a new option for recycling mattresses and box springs. The City is collaborating with a company that will, for a fee, pick up these items from the curbside once a month and recycle them. The next collection date is Oct. 11. New state regulations that change the rules for disposing of mattresses and box springs take effect on Nov. 1, but the City of Watertown has not yet announced the official transition date. Until then, trash/recycling contractor Republic will continue to collect the mattresses and box springs for incineration.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
NORWOOD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County woman faced with drugs charges in meth case let go under New York's Bail Reform

MADISON AND LEWIS COUNTIES- A North Country woman accused of drug charges from a meth investigation was let go last Friday, due to New York’s Bail Reform Laws. Naomi S. Beadore, 32, of Lowville, NY was arrested on September 10 via a sealed indictment arrest warrant from Lewis County Court. She was stopped by the State Police that morning in Madison County, where Troopers learned Beadore was wanted by Lewis County Drug Task Force and Rome City Police.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 thefts at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made in connection to recent thefts at the Watertown Walmart. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey P. Jewett of Brownville on September 26. Jewett was accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located on State Route 3...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Moose looking for love in Lorraine

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
LORRAINE, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
ALBANY, NY

